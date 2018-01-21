Vanessa Grimaldi Speaks Out, Says She Doesn’t Know How To Date Since Split From Nick Viall

Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall fell in love on The Bachelor, but things just didn’t work out for them. Now, Vanessa is speaking out and it turns out that she doesn’t really know how to date since the big split. Us Weekly got the chance to talk to Vanessa and find out how she is doing now. It really does sound like Nick may have moved on since rumors are flying that he has found love.

Us Weekly talked to Vanessa at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2018 event on Friday, January 20. She admits that she doesn’t know how to date now and says that she really feels like you should learn to be happy on your own. Vanessa admits that she likes being in serious relationships, but right now that isn’t where she is at in her dating life. She is just enjoying life and it is without anyone by her side right now.

Vanessa does admit that being on television didn’t really help her to find people. She also says she doesn’t know how to meet people. Now if some guys from Bachelor Nation here this news, then they will reach out to her. There are tons of eligible bachelors in that group. It doesn’t sound like Vanessa has been having guys beat down her door since her split from Nick Viall.

Seeing that Vanessa Grimaldi doesn’t seem to know how to date maybe they will decide to put her on a reality television show again to find love. If Vanessa was on Bachelor in Paradise, that would give her a ton of chances to find the perfect guy. If she is still single by summer, the fans would love to see her on the show trying to find a man.

For now, it looks like Nick and Vanessa won’t be getting back together. Vanessa is going to have to figure out how to date without a reality show to find love for her. Don’t miss watching Arie Luyendyk Jr. try to find love on Monday nights on The Bachelor on ABC. So far, things are looking pretty good for Arie and hopefully, he won’t end up single after the show like Nick and Vanessa did.