Angelina Jolie Wants To Confront Jennifer Aniston On Her Secret Meet Up With Brad Pitt [Rumor]

The feud between Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston reportedly started heating up when Brad Pitt reconnected with the Friends star. The tension between the two actresses was present during the recent Golden Globes. The Maleficent star was spotted looking away when the 48-year-old actress presented an award. Justin Theroux’s wife, on the other hand, was later caught looking at her phone when the brunette beauty went up on stage.

Jennifer and Angelina never got a chance to make amends since Brad ditched his first wife back in 2005 for his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star. Now that Jolie has filed for a divorce, Pitt has allegedly rekindled his friendship with Aniston, who is rumored to be having marriage troubles with Theroux. The exes even allegedly planned a secret meetup in Aspen, which was previously reported on Inquisitr.

Angelina Jolie reportedly went berserk after finding out about the recent reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. According to New Idea, the 42-year-old actress has always been jealous of her estranged husband’s first wife and has been suspecting lately that she’s been trying to win him back. Angie allegedly demanded to confront Jen in person to find out the truth.

A source claimed that Jolie called Pitt right away after finding out about his secret meetup with Aniston in Aspen. She allegedly railed him but ended up breaking down and crying. It reportedly hurts Angelina that Brad moved on quickly with Jennifer, and she allegedly felt like she was the loser this time around. She even reportedly threatened the 54-year-old actor to will reveal his dirty secrets if he didn’t back off from pursuing his ex-wife.

According to New Idea, Jennifer and Brad’s reps denied the romance rumors between the exes, including the recent secret meetup in Aspen. The Horrible Bosses star is reportedly happy with her husband Justin. They even spent a romantic New Year getaway in Mexico together with their close pals.

The two may have been living separately at times, but that is not an issue. A source told Us Weekly that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are both independent people and don’t spend every minute together. However, there is a lot of love and laughter between them and they don’t let rumors such as her romantic meetups with Brad Pitt get into them.