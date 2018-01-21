New Podcast Expected To Woo ‘Making A Murderer’ Fans

Fans of the Netflix docu-series Making a Murderer are expected to be “glued” to a 13-part podcast about the 21-year-old murder of a French filmmaker.

The murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier will be the subject of the podcast, West Cork, on Amazon’s Audible service. The series begins February 8.

Du Plantier, 39, was found beaten to death December 23, 1996, outside her vacation home near Toormore, Schull, County Cork, Ireland.

She and her husband owned the Cork property for three years at the time of Sophie’s murder. Du Plantier lived full time in Paris with her husband, film producer Daniel Toscan du Plantier, and her son Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud. While no one has been convicted of the crime, it has been long suspected that Du Plantier was killed by a reporter named Ian Bailey, who was arrested twice in the case.

Like Making a Murderer subject Steven Avery, Bailey maintains his innocence and has filed legal proceedings against authorities, claiming there is no evidence connecting him to the killing. He was arrested the first time in 1997, when a teen named Malachi Reid told police the journalist confessd that he bashed Du Plantier’s “f**king brains out.” Bailey claims the conversation never took place.

West Cork will be co-hosted by This American Life contributor Sam Bungey and documentary filmmaker Jennifer Forde.

Meanwhile, a social media effort continues to call on Netflix to cancel the anticipated second season of Making a Murderer, claiming it contains deceptive editing that creates a false narrative that Avery was an innocent victim set up by corrupt law enforcement and court officials.

It has been speculated that a rift between Making a Murderer documentarians Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi is to blame for the delay of the second season. Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, told the Inquisitr in earlier reports that there has been no such falling out. She is currently awaiting word from the Wisconsin Court of Appeals whether Avery will be granted an evidentiary hearing. If the higher court grants the hearing, Zellner will argue new findings she presented last June; expert testimony and “evidence” she says proves Avery did not kill Teresa Halbach on Halloween 2005 in Manitowoc County.

