Justin Bieber: Selena Gomez Not To Worry About Kourtney Kardashian Friendship Despite Rumored Relationship

Justin Bieber’s girlfriend Selena Gomez shouldn’t worry about his friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, though the two are said to have dated in the past, it has been alleged.

According to Hollywood Life, Justin and Kourtney recently reconnected with one another, and it’s been months since they had spoken, so upon running into one another, numbers were quickly changed.

Since their get-together earlier this month, the two have been talking and texting one another on a constant basis, according to the media outlet, which further claims that Selena had felt a certain way about Kourtney being such a prominent figure in Justin Bieber’s life.

However, insiders are now saying that Justin Bieber isn’t anything other than a friend to Kourtney, who is said to be happily in love with model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

She’s not focused on Justin in any way but simply likes his company and talking to him. After all, he’s been a family friend for more than seven years, so it only seems fair that the two continue to remain in contact, the outlet argues.

Kardashian’s relationship with Younes continues to heat up, with insiders claiming that she has already made the move to introduce her kids to the mother of three’s beau, so there’s no chance that she would think twice on leaving Bendjima for her alleged ex-boyfriend.

The source concludes by mentioning that Justin Bieber’s fling with Kourtney ended when she started getting serious with her current boyfriend, and there are no ill feelings on either side — they are both happy with the people they are seeing.

Whether Gomez has warmed up to the idea of Kourtney spending time with Justin has yet to be determined, but considering that they are still together in the midst of reports claiming that the Biebs is talking to Kardashian on the regular, it would seem like she’s okay with it.

Justin Bieber is expected to start recording his next album in the forthcoming months, with a potential release date for early next year.

Justin Bieber has yet to speak on reports concerning his friendship with Kourtney, let alone mention that he’s even dating Selena.