Kim Kardashian: How Alleged Beyonce Feud Has Ended Following Third Baby Arrival

Kim Kardashian’s feud with Beyonce has reportedly ended.

The two, who allegedly didn’t like one another, stunned fans with the revelation that the “Formation” singer and her husband had made the effort to gift the parents of three a bracelet worth $21,000.

According to The Sun, the “Formation” hitmaker and her husband, Jay Z, spent quite the fortune on the bracelet, which is engraved with the letter “3” to mark this as being Kim and Kanye’s third child they have welcomed into the first.

As previously revealed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye have had a rather rocky relationship with Beyonce and Jay, with previous reports claiming that the “Stronger” star felt detached from the people who were once so close to.

Back in November 2016, Kanye went on an infamous rant, blasting Bey and Jay for allegedly neglecting him and his wife following Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery ordeal — Beyonce and her husband reportedly never bothered reaching out.

Since then, however, the two have gotten together and allegedly worked through whatever issues they have had, and by the look of things, Kim and Beyonce can co-exist in the same environment together.

Just two months back, Kim Kardashian and Bey were both guests at Serena Williams’ wedding, where they made small talk with one another, showing anything but the supposed feud they were said to be dealing with.

Beyonce and Jay gifting Kanye and Kim Kardashian a pricey bracelet would seem like a peace offering from the couple to Kimye, Hollywood Life insinuates.

At this given point, both Kanye and Jay Z, who have known each other for well over 15 years, understand that feuding with one another, and ultimately having their wives involved in the midst of things, has strained their relationship to the core.

In moments where it comes all down to family, Jay and Bey couldn’t resist the thought of sending something thoughtful over to Kim Kardashian’s home, regardless of whether they share the best friendship now or not.

When the “Bootylicious” singer welcomed twins into the world last summer, sources claimed that a bag of gifts for Rumi and Sir were given by Kanye and Kim, too.

It would seem to fans that Bey and Jay are getting on better terms with Kim Kardashian and Kanye.