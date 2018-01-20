Tiny Harris Growing Closer To T.I. Through Baby Daughter — Divorce Off After Reconciliation

Tiny Harris’ initial plans to divorce T.I. have completely fallen flat as the two continue to grow closer to one another, it has been reported.

According to Hollywood Life, Tiny Harris and her chaotic relationship with the rapper has drastically improved since they decided to reconcile last summer, after the news that the Xscape singer had plans to divorce her man.

Back in December 2016, it was claimed that Tiny Harris had learned about multiple cheating scandals involving T.I., which triggered her to pull the plug on the marriage and consequently file for divorce.

However, since reuniting last year, things have improved, and with the mix of having a one-year-old daughter, Heiress, around, sources say that the couple hasn’t been this happy around one another in a very long time.

Tiny Harris is beyond happy that she was able to work it out with the man she claims is the love of her life — she’s happier with him as one family than being away from him.

It’s been a work in progress for the twosome, but sources add that with the way their schedules are currently set up, though they are extremely busy with touring and recording music, they always make the effort to be together with their family.

Their one-year-old daughter is their main priority, above all else. One of the things that have helped him bond and grow closer to one another is simply through the act of spending time with Heiress. It’s really helped them get to a better place.

Though the divorce has yet to be called off, it’s been months since Tiny has made any effort in moving forward with the process, showing clear signs that she’s had a change of mind.

Last week, Tiny Harris made headlines after her husband canceled her interview with Hollywood Unlocked over questions that were surrounding her friendship with Floyd Mayweather, whom she was romantically linked to on multiple occasions.

The 42-year-old has heavily denied claims that she’s ever had an affair with the boxing champ, saying that he’s nothing but a good friend to her.

Tiny Harris has remained quiet on matters concerning the process of her divorce to T.I.