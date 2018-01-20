Many fans are now thrilled with the up and coming release of the Red Dead Redemption 2 game. Rockstar Games has been keeping details about RDR2 under wraps, which pushed fans to make speculations about the much-awaited action-adventure video game. Now, new reports are claiming that the New York-based video game publisher is likely to launch RDR2 six months from now.

An Amazon Mexico listing claimed that PlayStation 4 users could start purchasing the Red Dead Redemption 2 game on July 12. Though several reports have previously claimed that the much-anticipated game would be arriving within this year, the listing’s suggested date is later than what most gamers were expecting. In May 2017, Rockstar Games announced through its official website that the game is already scheduled to arrive in Spring 2018.

In the said post, the game company apologized to fans for the countless delays. Rockstar Games claimed that their game developers needed extra time to make sure that Red Dead Redemption 2 could deliver the best experience to all its potential users. It even added that more details would be revealed in the upcoming months.

“We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer.”

ComicBook reported that the Red Dead Redemption 2 release date indicated in the Amazon Mexico listing could possibly be legit though it is “a little concerning.” The news outlet claimed that the leaked launch date does not match with Rockstar Games’ official announcement last year. Aside from that, the publication also suggested that seeing a Thursday launch date is somewhat unusual especially since most games are released on Tuesdays or Fridays.

Meanwhile, Forbes’ Dave Their previously predicted that Rockstar Games would launch an open beta for the forthcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 game. The video games and technology writer stated that the game developer should consider this move to determine all bugs and hitches that are needed to be fixed before officially making it available in the market. He added that some fortunate fans would be able to try the highly anticipated game if the New York-based company would consider recruiting beta-testers for RDR2.

“The prospect of a high-profile launch day crash is just a little too much to swallow for a property this important, even if it does mean eroding some of the developer’s traditionally tight control over its content.

Rockstar Games has yet to comment on these reports. Hence, devoted fans of the Western-themed action-adventure video game series should take all these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Red Dead Redemption 2!