How Fredo Santana Died Revealed: The Rapper’s Death Was Caused By A Seizure

Chicago rapper Fredo Santana died on Friday and was found dead by his girlfriend. The 27-year-old rapper’s cause of death was a fatal seizure in his Los Angeles home, according to a TMZ report. Many media outlets speculated that his death was caused by his liver and kidney failure due to his hospitalization in October.

Fredo Santana announced a few months ago that he was in the hospital due to his lean addiction. His admission came after a Twitter spat with rapper Russ for his anti-drug stance.

Russ’ social media post sparked some debate on Twitter. While many agreed with his stance, others thought that some rappers who use lean and Xanax suffer from drug addiction, anxiety or PTSD. Rapper Fredo Santana saw Russ’ post and made this response.

“Until I can stop thinking about my dead homies and the trauma that I been thru in my life that’s when I’ll stop”

Fredo Santana subsequently discouraged fans from using lean after posting a picture in a hospital.

According to TMZ, drinking lean can cause seizures; however, it is unclear whether Fredo Santana continued using the drug after his kidney and liver issues. None of Fredo’s Instagram photos show the late rapper with a lean cup or any similar paraphernalia.

Santana looked to be in good spirits on social media and was excited about working on his upcoming mixtape Walking Legend 2. The Chicago rapper died unexpectedly when his girlfriend found his body around 11:30 PM, according to a report.

Many Hip-Hop fans credit Fredo Santana, along with Lil Durk and Chief Keef for popularizing the Drill music genre. Rapper Wale, Joey Badass, and Drake are among the Hip-Hop artist who has paid their respects to the young rapper.

Santana was Chief Keef’s cousin and the two rappers were working on a mixtape together. Fredo joins the list of high-profile musicians that died at the age of 27, such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse and more recently Kim Jong-hyun.

Fredo Santana was born July 4, 1990, and passed away on Friday. Santana (real name Derrick Coleman) is survived by his eight-month-old son.