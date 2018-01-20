‘This Is Us’: Milo Ventimiglia Posts A Clue About Jack Pearson’s Future

This Is Us fans have known about Big Three Homes for a while now—early in the first season of the hit NBC drama, viewers were privy to Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) plan to start his own construction business. Instead, the devoted dad of three continued to plug away at an unfulfilling desk job so he could afford to send his son, Randall, to a pricey private school, and Big Three Homes stayed on the back burner.

But in the recent “Clooney” episode of This Is Us, Big Three Homes was brought up again. In a scene set at the mall, Miguel (Jon Huertas) told teen Pearson sons Kevin and Randall (Logan Shroyer, Niles Fitch) all about their dad’s dream to be a business owner. The episode ended with Jack confessing to Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that he might want to quit his job and start his long-deferred construction business— just as their three kids are about to head off to college and triple tuition bills are set to roll in.

While This is Us fans know that Jack Pearson’s death day is just around the corner—in a previous episode, Rebecca revealed that he didn’t live to see his three kids graduate from high school—series star Milo Ventimiglia’s recent Instagram post teases that Jack may have lived long enough to at least set the early stages of his construction business in motion. Ventimiglia recently posted a photo of himself wearing a Big Three Homes hat. The logo hat reveals that the company is based in Pittsburgh, the Pearson clan’s hometown.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker confirmed that Jack further considers his construction business venture in the upcoming episode, titled “That’ll Be the Day.”

“[Jack’s] not the kind of guy that’s going to be like, ‘Oh, should I have quit and started my own company 10 years ago?’ But definitely the kind of guy who’s going, ‘Maybe I should start my own company now and commit to that,'” Aptaker told EW.

“So we saw at the end of this episode, he’s making a choice and committing to it and we’ll follow that up in our next episode, as he continues on with this idea of really, very late in life, pivoting and starting the business he always wanted.”

It sure sounds like Jack gets some sort of ball rolling—especially since this isn’t the first time This Is Us fans have seen a Big Three Homes hat. Mandy Moore was previously photographed wearing a similar hat last year.

So does that mean Jack might actually live to see the beginnings of his business—or at least long enough to order marketing materials? Before you go thinking that Jack Pearson may somehow get a new lease on life, it should be noted that Milo Ventimiglia actually had trucker hats made with Jack’s Big Three Homes logo emblazoned on them for the whole This Is Us crew, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Only time will tell if Jack beats the clock to get Big Three started but either way, those hats are pretty sharp.

You can see Jack telling Rebecca about his dream to start his own construction business in the video below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.