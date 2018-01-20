‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Tells Hope He Missed Her, Hope Says The Same

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope and Liam will get some time to chat. Hope updates Liam about her time abroad and how much she has changed. Liam is having some emotional moments, and with all that is happening in his life, he realizes that he missed Hope. Hope tells him she missed him too.

Liam has made a big decision to cut Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out of his life and asked her to sign the annulment papers. Despite that, Liam is still miserable. Could Hope be his light at this dark time? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) will become closer after renewing their friendship. Liam will appreciate Hope’s fighting spirit as she tells him about her time away from Los Angeles and that she is ready to take charge of her life now. For her part, Hope will try her best to cheer him up, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

When Hope sees Steffy, she will tell her that she is back to stay. She will then learn that Steffy is pregnant.

Sally (Courtney Hope) will realize that Hope will be tough competition. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful via Soaps.com reveal that she will start digging for information about Hope. Sally has already tried to reach out to Liam, only to be told to back off. But now that she knows there is competition, she will not just sit down and wait. Spoilers tease that she will try to make Liam open up to her.

Meanwhile, Steffy will confess to her father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), that she slept with Bill (Don Diamont). Ridge will be furious, but Steffy will try to defend Bill. Ridge believes that Steffy was too vulnerable at that time, and Bill took advantage of that. Ridge will vow to kill Bill for ruining his daughter’s marriage. Later in the week, Ridge will talk to Liam and try to convince him to get back to Steffy and seek vengeance against Bill. Will Liam listen? Spoilers tease that he has a shocking suggestion for Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.