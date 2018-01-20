Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Opt Out Of Wedding Registry, Prefer Guests To Donate To Charity Instead [Rumor]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ditching another tradition on their wedding day. The royal couple, who will wed in four months time, allegedly plans to forgo a wedding registry.

In a recent report by Us Weekly, it has been revealed that the fifth in line to the British throne and former Suits star want to opt out of the traditional wedding registry for their May 19 nuptials.

According to the outlet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans on asking their guests for expensive gifts. Instead, the couple reportedly encourages them to make donations to charitable organizations.

A source told the outlet that the American actress, 36, and the red-haired royal, 33, “want to encourage friends, family, and well-wishers to donate anonymously to a charity gift fund.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to have their guests donate to charities reflect their advocacies on giving back to the community. The couple has always been known for their individual involvement in several charity projects.

The youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana has always been a staunch supporter of charitable organizations supporting the welfare of servicemen and women, including the Invictus Games. He also participates in projects intended to help children and young people.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want their wedding guests to donate to charities. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, is known for her extensive charity works, including projects for children and women. She’s also a Global Ambassador for World Vision, One Young World councilor, and an advocate of the United Nations.

It remains unclear which charities, in particular, will benefit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. The royal couple has yet to confirm the claims as well.

The royal couple is known for their charitable works. WPA Pool / Getty Images

This is not the first time that a royal couple encouraged their wedding guests to donate to charities instead. In 2011, Prince William and Duchess Catherine also skipped a traditional wedding registry and requested their guests to donate to a list of charities on the royal family website.

Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don’t want a single physical thing as a wedding present. Instead, wedding guests and well-wishers were encouraged to donate to any of the two dozen charities that the couple listed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, 2018. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Some of the causes include saving endangered animals, supporting military families, helping underprivileged and disabled kids, and preserving the arts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, Saturday, at St. George’s Chapel. The couple is expected to have about 800 guests at their royal wedding.