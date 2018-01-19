Kris Jenner’s Shopping Trip May Have Confirmed Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been waiting with bated breath for Kylie Jenner to finally announce whether or not she’s expecting. The reality TV star and lip kit mogul has kept mum and refuses to confirm or deny the pregnancy. She has also been in hiding for the past several months, stating that she is taking a six-month break from the media. It was, however, reported that Kylie is afraid for the media to see, and judge, her weight gain.

Kylie Jenner fans are desperate for the reportedly expectant mom to confirm or deny the rumors, but so far, she hasn’t done so. But not only was a crib delivered to her Los Angeles abode, but Kris Jenner was also spotting shopping for baby clothes and items for more than two babies.

Kardashian family fans are well aware that Kim Kardashian recently welcomed her third child, a daughter named Chicago, via surrogacy. Khloe Kardashian is six months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

While two new grandchildren are more than enough reason for Kris Jenner to drop a pretty penny on some new baby items, it was reported that she left the store with $10,000 worth of goods and five pricey baby strollers.

morning ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

The famous momager dropped the $10,000 on three baby strollers and was gifted two more from a West Hollywood children’s clothing store. Those watching the Kardashian-Jenner family are unsure why she would need five but have worked out that three of them are for her daughters.

Fans deduced that she would need one for baby Chicago, Kim’s newest addition, one for Khloe’s baby, and at least one for Kylie’s child.

Kylie Jenner has reportedly made those who come in contact with her sign NDA or Non-Disclosure Agreements to ensure that no one leaks her pregnancy before she is ready.

With several false alarms over when Kylie Jenner will finally spill her big pregnancy news, it is rumored that she will remain silent until her child is finally born. She is supposedly due sometime next month.

The reality TV star reportedly experienced some minor complications that might prevent her from giving birth at home as she has planned.