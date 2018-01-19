Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Want To Start A Family, But Meghan Reportedly Has No Plans To Get Pregnant Soon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have plans to start a family, but a new report suggests that Meghan won’t be getting pregnant anytime shortly after their May wedding.

The couple is moving ahead quickly in plans for their nuptials, which are now less than five months away. Amid the speculation about who will be on (or off) the guest list and what kind of dress Meghan may wear, there is a lot of interest in when the new royal couple plans to start having kids. Prince Harry has been open in the past about his desire to become a father, and there is also some pressure given that his older brother, Prince William, is already a father of three.

But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not rushing things, a new report from Us Weekly claims. The report cited an alleged “palace insider” who said that they are in no rush to have children soon after they are married.

“There is absolutely no pressure on the couple to have children at all,” the source claimed. “Should [Meghan and Harry] not want any, that would be fine. However, both are keen to start a family in the future, but don’t expect anything immediately.”

The source went on to say that Meghan Markle wants to start working for the British Monarchy — especially charitable causes — and that the couple has some other plans first before settling down to have children.

It does seem certain that children are in the plans somewhere. As Hollywood Life noted, it has been clear from past interviews that Prince Harry wants to have children, and reports indicate that Meghan Markle is on the same page. For now, they both appear to be enjoying the attention leading up to their wedding and have made a series of appearances together.

But it can often be difficult to sort fact from rumor when it comes to the royal family. Prince William and Kate Middleton have for many years been surrounded by rumors of their relationship and plans for children, including a string of false reports that Kate was pregnant before she finally did carry her three children. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been similarly under the tabloid microscope, with a number of reports from so-called insiders that have turned out to be false, including the timing of Prince Harry’s proposal to the American actress.

These fans meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just couldn't contain their glee https://t.co/jQu04xUbEa — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 19, 2018

So far, neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry has spoken about when they plan to have children.