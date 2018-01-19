WWE News: Former World Champion Denies He’s Retired Ahead Of ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ PPV

There had been WWE rumors last week that one of the former world champions had officially retired, but now the man himself has said otherwise. Reports hit the internet last week that “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry was officially done. Some sources indicated that Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter and radio had given the word on Henry’s situation with WWE and that he was moving into a backstage production role. However, different comments were made by Mark Henry himself which seem to be to the contrary. That creates some interesting buzz as the Royal Rumble 2018 match is approaching.

While the 46-year-old Mark Henry has spent two decades with the WWE now, it looks like he isn’t ready to hang up the gear just yet. In a report from Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard this past week, Justin Barrasso reported Mark Henry’s comments including him flat out saying he’s not retired and there is still a lot he can do. Henry hasn’t been visible on television and seemed like he may have retired, but he indicated it’s more a matter of how he’s spending his time at this age. Part of that involves his family and being involved in his kids’ lives.

The former WWE World Champion said with regards to his current situation with WWE and his family at home.

“I love the WWE, I love the company, but I have two kids and they want me home. They want me to see their recitals and sporting events, and I want to see them grow and evolve. My dad didn’t live with me when I was growing up, and he missed so much. I am not going to repeat that.”

There had been growing speculation that Mark Henry had “pretty much retired,” but the actual word from Mark Henry himself tells fans otherwise. It’s highly possible he could be one of the surprise entrants at the Royal Rumble 2018 match, as one would have to think WWE isn’t going to let Henry hang up his gear without at least one final match or run. Henry has participated in plenty of “big” matches during his career so he’s deserving of a proper sendoff when he does officially retire. He was seen in 2017 during WrestleMania 33 as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal but hasn’t been seen as much since then. He was also part of an episode of WWE Network’s Table for 3 along with fellow big men Big Show and Kane.

“The World’s Strongest Man” is 46 and has already spent at least 20 years in pro wrestling. For now, the fact he’d prefer spending time with his children as they grow up also makes sense. In terms of age, he’s nearing the tail end of a pro wrestling career, based on where some other stars have decided to end their run with WWE. Even if Henry decides to retire in the next several years, he appears on good terms with the company and as if he will continue to work with them in some capacity. WWE fans will be looking forward to what else he has in store in the ring until that time comes.