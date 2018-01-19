Best 2017 Movies That You Probably Missed: ‘Good Time,’ ‘Free Fire,’ And More

If you’re looking for the best 2017 movies for an entertaining night in, there are several that flew under the radar. From horror films to action-comedies, some of the best movies from 2017 went seemingly unnoticed. The titles listed below are available on major VOD platforms like YouTube, Amazon, and Xfinity On Demand.

Free Fire

Set in Boston in 1978, two gangs meet in an abandoned warehouse for an arms deal. But when the deal goes south, a larger-than-life firefight ensues. Directed by Ben Wheatley (High-Rise, Kill List), this 2017 movie stars Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer, and Babou Ceesay.

Filled with enough ammo that could make Rambo jealous, this could quite possibly be the most bullets ever fired in a movie. There are no hidden plots here, and what you read in the synopsis is what you get: a straightforward firefight between two gangs. If you’re into movies that feature masterful character development, then check out Good Time (listed below). But if you’re into action movies with lots of humor, then this title is for you.

This action-comedy is considered one of the most overlooked genre movies of 2017. With witty one-liners, deadpan humor, and pulpy violence, Free Fire is a laugh-out-loud thrill-ride from beginning to end. With a runtime of just under 90 minutes, and thanks to the non-stop action, the film moves along at a brisk pace. Viewers are likely to revisit this action flick more than once.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

When their parents mysteriously fail to pick them up, two young women, Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton), are left alone at their prep school over winter break. The two girls start experiencing strange happenings in the isolated building. Flash-cut to Joan (Emma Roberts), a troubled young woman determined to get to the school (for unknown reasons).

Written and directed by Osgood Perkins, this film is one of the most underrated 2017 movies in the horror genre. If you’re into horror movies featuring one jump-scare after another, this is not the picture for you. Like Perkins’ I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, this is a slow-burn story.

But midway through this 95-minute film, when viewers are introduced to Joan, the pace of the picture certainly picks up. This may be a slow-burn horror flick, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a great deal of murders and otherworldly happenings. The movie climaxes when the two stories finally intertwine, and the twist at the end will be a surprise to most viewers.

The direction from Perkins is masterful. The tension slowly building through the film, and the terror hitting hard in the middle, makes The Black Coat’s Daughter creepier than other horror movies made in a similar vein. Osgood, the son of Anthony Perkins, includes a couple of shots paying homage to Psycho. If you enjoyed Perkins’ previous movies, then you should thoroughly enjoy The Blackcoat’s Daughter. The film also co-stars Lauren Holly and James Remar.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Alpha, a massive city and home to species from a thousand planets, is threatened by dark forces. Two special operatives, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne), must race to identify the evil menace to protect Alpha and the future of the universe. Directed by Luc Besson (The Fifth Element, Lucy), the film co-stars Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, and Rutger Hauer.

This is one of the best movies from 2017 for sci-fi. Like The Fifth Element, the stunning visuals and fanciful action are the focus of this movie. This is not a film to be heavily analyzed; it’s a fun adventure made for the audience to escape reality. This underrated film is filled with a refreshing feel-good essence often absent from modern sci-fi movies. If you enjoy movies filled with stunning effects and whimsical adventures, then this 2017 gem is the film for you.

Good Time

After Connie (Robert Pattinson) botches a bank robbery with his mentally challenged brother, Nick (Benny Safdie), Connie spends a night in New York City’s underworld trying to free his brother from being sent to Rikers Island. Good Time is directed by brothers Benny and Joshua Safdie, and Joshua co-wrote the film.

Considered one of Robert Pattinson’s best movies, this film is raw, emotional, smart, and intense. This powerful crime-drama is likely to put viewers in tears in one scene, and in the next scene on the edge of their seat. The storytelling is simply brilliant, and the character depth is stunning. Co-starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, the Oscar-worthy performances from the cast shine on the screen.

The film moves along swiftly, and the ending is likely to stay with viewers long after the credits roll. With films like Heaven Knows What, Daddy Longlegs, and Lenny Cooke, the Safdie brothers have a knack for telling very powerful stories, and Good Time is no exception to that rule. If you enjoy movies that feel very real, and that are filled with complex emotions, then this is the 2017 film for you.

From Free Fire to Good Time, some of the best 2017 movies are overlooked gems.