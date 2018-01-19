WWE Rumors: The Real Reason Behind The High Betting Odds Of Daniel Bryan Winning The ‘Royal Rumble’

With just a little over a week until the 2018 Royal Rumble, the betting odds have fluctuated here and there but they still show some very interesting things. Daniel Bryan has not wrestled in a long time and it is coming up on the one-year anniversary of his retirement from WWE. At times, he has led the betting odds as the clear-cut favorite to win the match and the main event spot at WrestleMania 34, and there is actually a very good reason as to why.

Yes, there are rumored reasons as to why Daniel Bryan has been favored to win the Royal Rumble, and fans may really like this.

Looking at the latest odds from Odds Checker, Shinsuke Nakamura has moved up as the favorite to win the whole thing. Roman Reigns is the second favorite and they are followed by Daniel Bryan and John Cena. Now, Bryan is still up there despite not stepping foot into a ring for a match in more than a year, but why?

Believe it or not, those who come up with the betting odds are doing it based off of information they receive which is official and passed on from other sources. Cageside Seats believes the latest odds are WWE “planting the seeds” of Daniel Bryan possibly winning the Royal Rumble.

WWE

Despite there being talk of Bryan never being cleared by WWE doctors to return to the ring, there appears to be something going on. Triple H has continued to insist that no superstar will ever be put at risk and there will be no exceptions if they’re not medically cleared to wrestle, but…what if Bryan has been?

According to Sportskeeda, rumor has it that WWE’s creative team did pitch the idea of Daniel Bryan winning the Royal Rumble and it shocked a lot of people. Not only was it a unique idea but it also created a lot of excitement among everyone behind the scenes and backstage.

As of right now, WWE is saying nothing. There is nothing that has been said as far as Daniel Bryan entering the Royal Rumble or even being able to return to the ring, but why would they? If they’re able to contain that news and keep his return a secret, it could be the biggest return in the history of professional wrestling. While this is nothing more than a rumor at this point, the betting odds sure aren’t doing anything to squash it.