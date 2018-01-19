Donald Trump Did Not Use A Condom, Tried To Get Stormy Daniels A Spot On ‘The Apprentice’ Witnesses Confirm

Former porn star Stephanie Clifford, stage name Stormy Daniels, denies having been paid $130,000 to keep quiet about her affair with Donald Trump. Although Clifford refuses to talk about what went down, she was more than willing to talk about the affair back in 2011 when Trump wasn’t the president of the United States.

Clifford Opens Up About Affair

According to Vice News, Clifford was asked about her affair with Trump in an interview with In Touch back in 2011. At the time, Clifford revealed that she had sex with Trump after meeting him at a golf tournament. Clifford says that the sex was unremarkable and that Trump did not use a condom. When she asked the future presidents about his wife, Melania Trump, he allegedly said not to worry about her.

“The sex was textbook generic,” Clifford told the outlet seven years ago. “I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please don’t try to pay me.’ And then I remember thinking, ‘But I bet if he did, it would be a lot.'”

Clifford’s Story Corroborated By Two Witnesses

Two individuals have backed up Clifford’s controversial story. Adult film star Randy Spears confirmed that Clifford told her about the incident and how boring it was. Mike Moz, a producer and porn actor, also supported Clifford’s claims.

Both Spears and Moz even took polygraph tests and passed.

In Touch magazine says it corroborated porn star Stormy Daniels' account of her affair with Donald Trump by talking to her colleague Randy Spears (am guessing not his real name) https://t.co/RIMlDA2qeu — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) January 18, 2018

What Really Happened Between Trump And Clifford?

Clifford described her encounter with Trump in fairly great detail. Clifford says that Trump invited her out for dinner at the golf tournament, but when she showed up at his hotel room he was lounging in pajamas. The two ate dinner inside the room and afterward, Clifford stepped aside to use the restroom.

When she returned, Trump was on his bed and asked her to join him. The two made out for a while before having sex. When the deed was done, Trump had her sign his personal copy of her adult movie, 3 Wishes. Trump had been married a little over a year when he slept with Clifford.

Trump Continued Affair For Years

Trump continued his relationship with Clifford long after the affair. He allegedly called her on multiple occasions using a blocked number. He also tried to get her a spot on his reality TV show The Apprentice, but NBC executives did not like the idea of a former porn star being on their network.

Clifford claims that she met Trump on several occasions throughout the years, including one time at Trump Tower. Trump finally cut ties with Clifford in 2010.

Trump’s Lawyer Fires Back

Trump has not responded to the affair scandal. His attorney, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Clifford $130,000 to keep quiet about her relationship with Trump. Clifford also reportedly released a statement through Cohen, denying that she ever had an affair with Trump.

Trump's lawyer created Delaware company to pay off Stormy Daniels, WSJ reports https://t.co/64EHDY5ysL — DuskCatharsis (@heretictrance) January 19, 2018

Instead, Clifford says that she met Donald Trump at the gold tournament and that he was the perfect gentleman.

Melania Trump also hasn’t responded to the rumors about her husband’s infidelity.