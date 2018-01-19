Here’s Who Will Be Inducting Bill Goldberg Into WWE Hall of Fame

For over twelve years, Bill Goldberg lived in exile from wrestling after being shunned by the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 20. It took a long time, but his WWE comeback led to a huge rivalry with Brock Lesnar, a WWE Universal Title reign, and an appropriate retirement match on the grandest stage of them all. After it was all over, the WWE Universe knew the only thing left was to put Goldberg into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He has been rumored for the honor for months, but it was confirmed earlier this week that Goldberg will be the headliner for the Class of 2018. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place during WrestleMania 34 weekend in April. His induction will serve as the exclamation point of his wrestling career. After a career spanning roughly two decades, the WWE Universe is wondering who will have the honor of inducting him.

It’s being reported that Paul Heyman is the favorite to induct Goldberg into the WWE Hall of Fame. A lot of fans are surprised to see Brock Lesnar’s advocate be the one to induct him, especially when it doesn’t seem like they have a lot of history together. However, it could be fun to see Heyman advocate for Goldberg since he spent most of last year cutting promos against him. There might be more history than we are aware of.

‘It’s likely Goldberg has ended his wrestling career for good.’ WWE

Over the past year, there have been some rumors about Goldberg having another match for WWE at some point. No one has officially closed the door on his wrestling career, but the WWE Hall of Fame induction is usually an indication that an inductee has hung up his boots for good. He does have other opportunities to work with other promotions, but it seems that Bill Goldberg ended his wrestling career perfectly last year.

No matter what happens with Goldberg inside the ring in the future, WWE officials are giving him the best sendoff possible during WrestleMania weekend. Bill Goldberg’s wrestling career was far from perfect, but a WWE Hall of Fame induction was always on the table for him. After burying the hatchet with the company and having one final run on WWE television, his induction just feels like the perfect ending for Goldberg.