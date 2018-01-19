WWE News: ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Winner Odds Include First Time, Grand Slam, And HOF Options

As next Sunday approaches, fans continue to speculate on who the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 winners will be for the men’s and women’s matches in Philadelphia. There have already been odds given to the favorites to win these matches, as well as odds for who will have the most eliminations and odds on which superstar entry number will end up producing the winner. However, there have also been some special betting odds recently released for an interesting variety of situations that could happen in these exciting matches.

The Kambi oddsmakers have published odds for a number of different events ahead of the Royal Rumble matches, according to WWE Leaks. One of them is the option to place a bet that this year’s winner of the men’s Royal Rumble match will be a first-time winner. There is already the potential that this year’s victory will go to a top star, such as Roman Reigns or John Cena, but fans are hoping for a surprise in that a brand new superstar takes the win. The odds that this will happen are currently at 1-3. Could Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, or Braun Strowman claim the victory? Fans will anxiously watch to see if WWE has something different in store this year.

The WWE Royal Rumble match is full of surprise and there are betting options covering many of them. WWE

There are a few other interesting bets for the men’s match including an option to bet that a current WWE Hall of Famer will win at 20-1 odds. If a person wagered $100 on this and a Hall of Famer actually wins, it pays out $2,000. Another betting option available is for a “Grand Slam” winner. This would consist of the person who wins the match being a first time winner, as well as having the longest time of survival in the match, and the most eliminations. The odds of this happening currently sit at 3-1, which would be a $300 payout for a $100 bet if it happens.

There are a number of options available from the Kambi sportsbooks for both the men’s and women’s matches, giving bettors a lot to contemplate. For example, bettors can place a wager on a participant eliminating themselves from the match (3-1 for men), as well as place wagers on whether or not an entrant gets eliminated by someone not participating in the match. There are also options to bet on records being broken, for there to be co-winners of the match, and even an option to bet if the Royal Rumble winner(s) will lose out in their title match at WrestleMania 34. All of the Rumble betting options can be seen at several sportsbooks online, including Grosvenor Casinos.

The Royal Rumble 2018 match takes place on Sunday, January 28, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with coverage live online via the WWE Network and through participating cable television providers.