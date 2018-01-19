Prince William Confidently Debuts Newly Shaved Head After Prince Harry Teases Him About Going Bald

Looks like Prince William has fully embraced his receding hairline and royal fans are buzzing about it.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old royal stepped out in London to visit the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. The Duke of Cambridge showed his support for the Step Into Health program, which helps employ veterans in the NHS.

During Prince William’s latest royal engagement, many could not help but notice his new look. The soon-to-be father-of-three sported a new ‘do that seemingly proved he has fully embraced his thinning hair.

The royal, who rarely changes his hairdo, opted for a military-style haircut, almost shaving all his hair off. Prince William confidently rocked his new buzzed head as he greeted everyone with a warm smile.

According to The Sun, Prince William decided to go for the shaved look after seeking advice from Duchess Catherine’s long-time hairdresser, Richard Ward. Apparently, Ward told the royal to try the drastic change but had his deputy, Joey Wheeler, do the haircut in a private session at the Kensington Palace.

The outlet also noted that Wheeler used the “scissor over comb” freehand technique, which gives it a softer finish and less severe than clippers.

The new look entirely replaced the Duke of Cambridge’s formerly wispy strands, which his wife, Duchess Catherine, and brother, Prince Harry, have been adorably poking fun of.

Prince William rocks a new hairstyle. WPA Pool / Getty Images

It can be recalled that in 2014, Duchess Catherine joked about her husband’s thinning hair. During their visit to the Sydney Royal Easter Show, the royal couple was shown a tuft of wool similar to the shade of Prince William’s hair.

Duchess Catherine adorably teased her husband and suggested that the alpaca wool might be the perfect solution to his growing bald patch.

“The Prince was interested in the alpaca and as I showed it to them, the princess said he should put it on his head,” Lyn Crejan, the farmer who brought the wool said. “She said, ‘You need it more than me,’ and pointed to his head and he laughed.”

Prince William visited the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry has also been known for making fun of his balding brother. In 2010, while chatting with a WWII veteran in Barbados, the fifth in line to the throne joked that Prince William “was already bald aged 12.”

He also poked fun of his brother’s thinning hair in public, saying, “I think he definitely is brainier than I am, but we established that at school, along with his baldness.”

A source told the outlet that the future king got sick of being teased by his brother about going bald and decided to go for a “practical solution” that should “stop all the digs too.”

Prince William fully embraced his receding hairline. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Although Prince Harry has always been known to bring up his brother’s baldness, Prince William himself has also joked about it multiple times in the past. In September, the Duke of Cambridge told a hairstylist, “I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business.”

He also quipped about his thinning hair when he welcomed his son, Prince George, in 2013, saying the tot has “way more hair than me, thank God!”