‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah-Tessa Confrontation Airs Live On ‘Hilary Hour’

Young and the Restless spoilers tease the week will end with major drama and long-awaited reunions. Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) are back together. Hilary will insist on having Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) perform on Hilary Hour and all hell will break loose.

Hilary Hour Airs Exclusive Scoop

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will run into Devon. She’ll hear about Tessa’s upcoming debut, and she’s excited about having the singer perform at her show. Even if Devon has other plans for Tessa, Hilary will insist to get what she wants.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Tessa will feel anxious about the Hilary Hour performance. Tessa snatched Mariah’s diary and used her entries for the lyrics of her song. When Tessa starts singing something about lies that feels so real, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will realize why her diary went missing.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah will feel so wronged about Tessa stealing her diary and using it in a song that she wouldn’t care where they are. Mariah will confront Tessa there and then. Hilary Hour never fails to deliver the latest scoop to its audience. This time, the confrontation will even happen live. Genoa City will have a new scoop to talk about, and it seems like some secrets will be out in the open pretty soon.

Lane Reunion

Cane’s efforts to win back his wife paid off. Lily decided to give their relationship a second chance although she is still worried about welcoming Sam to their family. Young and the Restless spoilers show that Devon (Bryton James) will encourage her. The kids will welcome their father back home.

Mariah’s world is rocked tomorrow on #YR! pic.twitter.com/JXvf9MnGL4 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 19, 2018

Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) is not a hundred percent sure about her parents’ choices, but Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) will be excited about having the family back together. As for Lily, the greatest adjustment is to take care of Juliet’s baby.

Relationship Goals

Cane will not be the only guy to move in with his lover. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will provide J.T. (Thad Luckinbell) with a spare key. Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Victoria wants to make her reunion with J.T. official; her beau will agree with this decision too. After all, he also needs to find a new place since Cane and Lily are back together. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there will be more challenges for this couple, but they will enjoy their honeymoon stage for now.