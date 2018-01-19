‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Medical Mystery Solved, John Poisoning Steve, But Someone Is Forcing His Hand

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Steve “Patch” Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) troubling symptoms will finally have an answer. His blurry vision and dizzy spells are not from a health condition. It turns out he is being poisoned and the person responsible will shock fans. It is none other than his friend and business partner, John Black (Drake Hogestyn). However, there is someone else that is forcing John to commit this unspeakable act.

During recent episodes of the NBC soap opera, Steve has silently struggled with troubling symptoms. Even though his wife, Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans), is a respected doctor, Steve has kept his health concerns to himself. Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that he will finally let Kayla know what is going on with him, Soap Opera News reported.

DOOL spoilers reveal that later, John discreetly pours something into Steve’s drink. It is a surprising revelation. The two are friends, business partners, and John is one of the good guys. Why would he poison Steve Johnson? Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal that John is being forced to do it.

The publication was vague about the storyline. However, it was revealed that Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) knows there is something troubling John. He wants to tell “Doc” the truth, but doing so would put her life in danger. Considering how much he loves Marlena, he will not risk losing her.

Fans are speculating that it could be Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel). However, this doesn’t make much sense. She is focused on her DiMera scheme. Even though she did find out that John was investigating the corporate sabotage, Steve’s symptoms began before that. Plus, it was teased that the poisoning storyline could last a few weeks. This means that there must be someone else involved.

Another DOOL theory is that it might have to do with the ISA. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that a character was forced to do something for the organization. As fans recall, it wasn’t too long ago that John was forced out of retirement in order to go on a mission.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) is another suspect. She wants nothing more than to get vengeance for Tony DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) death. Does she really blame Steve for it, though? The same man that she asked to look into the new evidence she has obtained?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.