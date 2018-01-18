Melissa Gorga Calls For Chrissy Teigen To Join The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Cast

Melissa Gorga and her co-stars are wrapping up Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and thinking ahead to the series’ upcoming ninth season.

According to a new report, Melissa Gorga is ready to find a new co-star to come in and fill the empty space left by Siggy Flicker, who announced in December that she was leaving the show after starring on the Bravo TV series for just two seasons.

“My dream person to replace Siggy… is definitely Chrissy Teigen,” Melissa Gorga revealed to Page Six on January 18.

As Melissa Gorga explained, Chrissy Teigen is amazing and knows New Jersey as well as she does. Gorga also joked that Teigen knows her and the other ladies of the show, including her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, better than they know themselves.

In a plea made directly to Chrissy Teigen, Melissa Gorga said they should become best friends and completely take over The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Gorga also noted that being on the show would surely make the already popular Teigen “blow up.”

Chrissy Teigen is a successful model and television host who is married to musician John Legend. Teigen and Legend have been married since 2013 and share one young daughter, Luna. They also have another child on the way.

Although Chrissy Teigen hasn’t responded to Melissa Gorga’s plea quite yet, she has been quite vocal about her love of Bravo TV shows for the past several years and often comments on the events of the show on her Twitter page.

Siggy Flicker confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey last month with a statement to The Daily Dish. In her message, Flicker said that while she was grateful to Bravo TV producers for allowing her the opportunity to appear on the show, she was looking forward to moving on and focusing on other things, including her business and her family.

To see more of Melissa Gorga and her co-stars, including Siggy Flicker, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, don’t miss the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.