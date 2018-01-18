Twitter Shade? Brandi Glanville Says She’s ‘Afraid’ To Speak As Guilty People Remain Employed

Brandi Glanville went on a rant against Lisa Vanderpump earlier this month, claiming she’d hurt the future of her sons. However, in the coming weeks, Glanville’s comments against the reality star may be on the decline.

As Lisa Vanderpump continues to star in the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following Brandi Glanville’s exit from the show after Season 6, the mother of two has revealed that she may be living in fear of yet another lawsuit.

“For the first time ever I’m afraid to speak/tweet my mind!” Brandi Glanville wrote in a message to her fans and followers on January 17. “One lawsuit to many… while the guilty stay employed and protected!! Wish I could spit my truth.”

Brandi Glanville was sued by Joanna Krupa, formerly of The Real Housewives of Miami, years ago and went through an extended battle with her fellow reality star for years. However, unfortunately for Glanville, a number of her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, testified against her, and ultimately, Krupa’s attorneys revealed she was quite happy with the outcome. Meanwhile, Glanville recently said that Lisa Vanderpump lied under oath and caused her to lose everything she had saved.

Brandi Glanville later said that she couldn’t legally go into detail about what had happened.

Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump were close friends for a few seasons after Glanville joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 2, but after Glanville accused Vanderpump of manipulating the show’s stars, their friendship became strained.

While Brandi Glanville hasn’t been featured on the Bravo TV reality series for some time, she often comments on the events of the show and recently mentioned a lawsuit that was filed against Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd on her Twitter page.

As for the women that she’s still in touch with, Brandi Glanville doesn’t appear to be close to many members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although she did recently say that she is still in touch with Kim Richards, she and Yolanda Hadid are no longer on good terms, and she appears to be estranged from the other members of the cast, as well.