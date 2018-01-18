Javi Marroquin Spending Big Bucks After His Breakup With Briana DeJesus

Javi Marroquin announced this week that he was devastated over breaking up with Briana DeJesus. The two had started dating last year after the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, but it was clearly a rough relationship. Not only did the two live in two different states, but they were also dealing with Kailyn Lowry. Kailyn is Briana’s co-star on Teen Mom 2, and she is also Javi’s ex-husband. One can imagine they knew it would cause problems to date. However, this week, Marroquin revealed that he had broken things off with Briana, but their stories were different. While he claimed it was rough to make it work, Briana revealed he didn’t support her desire to have plastic surgery, and she called him controlling.

Over the past few days, Marroquin and Briana have removed all photos of one another on social media. It’s clear that they are broken up, but it also sounds like they have no plans of working things out and getting back together. While Briana is planning on going through with her plastic surgery, Marroquin is planning on making his own big purchase. According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now planning on spending big bucks, as he wants to see the Philadelphia Eagles game this weekend. The Eagles are in the NFL playoffs.

“Why do these eagles tickets have to be so expensive,” Javi Marroquin revealed on Twitter, trying to get his hands on some tickets for the upcoming playoff game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It sounds like both Javi and Briana are planning on spending the big bucks after breaking up. Of course, many people had plenty of comments about their money, as they were both posting click-bait articles during their relationship. They would both post articles about their relationship, and people would click on them. Many people believe that they were making lots of money during their relationship, so it’s possible that Marroquin is ready to spend thousands of bucks on an NFL ticket this weekend. He tried to get Briana excited about football, but she just mocked the idea of going to a game or even going to a bar to watch with him.

Javi Marroquin is currently dating anyone. He still wants a family and more kids, but it sounds like DeJesus isn’t the one who will give it to him.