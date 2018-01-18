‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: New Couple Alert, Ravi And Hilary – Phyllis Sets Them Up

The Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) can’t stand to see lovelorn Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) moping around. She doesn’t want her bestie to be lonely, and Phyllis decides to fix her up with a new man. Hilary’s still got an eye for her ex, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), but that seems to be going nowhere. Then there’s also the fact that Hilary has baby fever. She needs to find a man fast so that she can get on with her life – maybe this blind date is just what she needs.

Devon’s New Love Interest

Y&R spoilers promise that a new singer Devon signs at his record label will become his new love interest. The woman in question is named Simone, played by Beyoncé’s cousin, Shanica Knowles. Devon is doing okay after his split with Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), but he doesn’t seem to have any interest in getting back with Hilary. Devon has a flashback now and then of better days in their past, but then he shakes it off and moves forward. He knows Hilary is trouble and doesn’t want to go back there.

Of course, Devon will also get a shock when it goes public next week that Mariah has feelings for Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks). How will Devon react and will he suspect that Tessa is the reason that Mariah called it quits with him? It could be a wake-up call that gets Devon to move past both Mariah and Hilary and has him ready for a new love in his life. Shanica Knowle’s first appearance as Simone is February 9, and the latest spoilers tease that sparks will fly the moment Devon and Simone meet.

Blind Date Awkwardness Ensues

The Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s CBS Soaps in Depth reveal that Phyllis decides to set Hilary up on a blind date to get her out of her dry spell. To keep things low-key, Phyllis does it as a double date with her and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) along as a buffer. But Billy has to shake things up and bets Phyllis $100 that the date will fail. The question is why Phyllis would take a bet from compulsive gambler Billy when her best friend’s future is at stake.

Phyllis takes that bet, and it’s too bad because Billy decides to sabotage the date to win at all costs. Phyllis and Billy meet Hilary at the GCAC, and then it’s just a waiting game to see who shows up as Hilary’s date. Phyllis describes him as a handsome executive who’s looking for a serious relationship and not casual sex. Hilary is surprised to see that it’s ravishing Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha). Ravi knows Hilary by reputation, so his guard is up, but Hilary works hard to make him see that she’s changed.

Date Disaster Plus Devon

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that things are going well, and Billy realizes he might lose a C-note, so he decides to make trouble. Billy starts pointing out all the ways that Ravi and Hilary are different and incompatible. Phyllis counters Billy’s nonsense by trying to smooth things over and pointing out the pluses to dating each other. Phyllis knows why Billy is sabotaging the date and she’s not happy. This is about more than their silly little bet.

Just as things at their table calm down, Devon walks into the GCAC and Billy sees that he might be able to wreck the date in a heartbeat. Billy calls Devon over and invites him to join them. Hilary is stunned but why should it be a big deal that she’s out on a date? She certainly saw him out with Mariah plenty of times. Hilary’s reaction to Devon showing up will be key to whether she wins a second date with Ravi or not. If Hilary plays it cool, she might have a sexy new man in her life that’s playing for keeps.

Ravi needs a new woman since Ashley kicked him to the curb but is Hilary the woman for him? We’ll see in upcoming episodes. Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop on Adam’s possible discovery at a Genoa City homeless shelter and Christian’s long overdue paternity reveal. Watch CBS next week to check out Ravi and Hilary’s blind date and check back often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers.