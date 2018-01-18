‘Monster Hunter: World’ And ‘Metal Gear Survive’ Open Betas Available On PS4

PlayStation 4 owners have not one but two free open betas to try this weekend. The final Monster Hunter: World open beta has arrived along with the Metal Gear Survive beta.

Monster Hunter: World Beta

The Monster Hunter: World beta is now available to download from the PlayStation Store and will be available to play starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT tonight. The beta lasts until Sunday, January 21 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and weighs in at only 5.47 GB.

This beta will include the Great Jagras, Anjanath, and Barroth quests from previous betas and adds a new battle against the flagship Nergigante monster. Capcom has added an extra challenge to the Nergigante quest by putting a 15-minute timer on the event, according to Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto in a Monster Hunter: World – Nergigante Showdown video.

This extra challenge will mean hunters need to devise a strategy to quickly bring the monster down. The Nergigante did appear during a Japanese demo last year and is known to be vulnerable to poison. It is doable, however, as one player at a London Monster Hunter: World event boasted of beating the boss monster in just over 8 minutes solo.

Got the fastest solo time with the CB against Nergigante at the Nergigante Showdown here in London. Amazing night! #MHWorld @SocksyBear @Capcom_UK pic.twitter.com/5bgcBn3i5I — CuttingEdges #MHWorld (@LAZYCANVAS) January 9, 2018

Monster Hunter: World is set to release to the PS4 and Xbox One on January 26, with a PC release planned for later this year. There is no beta scheduled for Microsoft’s console. Additionally, Capcom plans to provide free content updates to the game after launch. The first will arrive this spring with the addition of the Deviljho monster.

Metal Gear Survive Beta

Konami

Those interested in finding out what the Metal Gear franchise looks like post-Kojima can download the Metal Gear Survive beta from the PlayStation Store. This beta weighs in at 8.3 GB and is available to play immediately through January 21.

This is a very different spin on the Metal Gear franchise, as soldiers from Big Boss’ army are sucked into a strange land full of zombie-like soldiers. The full game will feature a single-player campaign, but beta players will only get a taste of the four-player co-op mode.

The stages “Wrecked Base” and “Deserted Mine” are available, along with three different missions. There is a strong survival game element to the Metal Gear Survive, as players will have to find supplies, scrounge for food, and water, plus collect resources to build weapons and defensive structures.

Those who participate in the beta and purchase the game later will receive three in-game items: a “Fox Hound” nameplate, “Metal Gear Rex Head” accessory, and a Bandana accessory.

Metal Gear: Survive is scheduled to launch on February 20 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It has come under some criticism from the gaming community for requiring an always online connection even for the single-player campaign and including microtransactions.