Angelina Jolie’s ‘Tomboy’ Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Scary Accident, But Brad Pitt Reportedly Isn’t Blaming Nanny

In the wake of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s split, Jolie reportedly has become the primary caregiver for the six children. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently celebrated the winter holidays with a vacation. But Angelina’s plans for a fun family getaway turned scary when Shiloh suffered what has been described as a “horrific” accident.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Recovering From Broken Bone

An insider told ET that Jolie and Pitt’s daughter broke her collarbone on December 29. Shiloh suffered the injury during a family visit to Lake Tahoe. But along with the news of the scary accident, the source revealed that Angelina’s first-born biological child is healing.

“Shiloh is on the mend,… spotted in Los Feliz, California, with her left arm in a sling. She was accompanied by her brother, Knox, as the two stepped out for a casual day of shopping.”

Although Shiloh has been accompanying Jolie to red carpet events, what has been described as a “horrific” accident meant that she had to stay home recently. However, as the Inquisitr reported, her big brother Maddox Jolie-Pitt took charge, caring for his little sister while Pax went to the gala with Angelina.

Angelina Jolie’s Nanny Team Under Scrutiny After Accident

A tabloid followed up Shiloh’s accident with a report claiming that Brad and Angelina’s friends think their children need better care, reported Gossip Cop. The report also quoted an insider alleging that Pitt was concerned about the supposed lack of discipline that Jolie and the nanny team provided for their kids.

“Do Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s friends believe their kids need better nannies because some of them have gotten hurt over the past few years?”

The concern allegedly voiced by Brad and his buddies regarding the alleged lack of care isn’t just about Shiloh, however. Prior to Angelina’s 11-year-old daughter breaking a bone while snowboarding, Pax hurt his leg while visiting Thailand. In addition, one of the twins, Jolie’s and Pitt’s 9-year-old daughter Vivienne, was spotted with a bandage on her forehead in 2017.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Clash Over Discipline

In a family with six active children, minor accidents are almost inevitable. But despite that, the tabloid alleged that Brad and Angelina’s closest friends are worried about whether the kids are safe. Jolie and Pitt’s inner circle allegedly believes that the children deserve nannies that watch the kids more closely and are “more attentive.”

Angelina Jolie poses with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who wears a sling after a scary accident. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

One of the insiders asked why the nannies weren’t taking care to make certain that Shiloh played safely, urging that a more “responsible adult” be put in charge of the children when Angelina is not present.

“Brad and Angie clashed over her lack of discipline when they were together, and he has little to say about it now.”

The source also claimed that Brad was upset by the situation, but he isn’t putting the blame on the nanny team. However, according to the insider, Pitt is feeling frustrated because of Jolie’s allegedly “relaxed” methods of raising their six children.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Inner Circle Speaks Out

However, when Gossip Cop talked to a valid source who is close to Brad and Angelina’s family, the insider said that no individual within their inner circle is stressed that the kids aren’t getting proper care.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt likes to dress in clothes resembling her brothers’ styles, according to Angelina Jolie. Matt Sayles / Invision/AP Images

The tabloid report recalls another story last year about Pitt and Jolie’s kids. That tale alleged that Vivienne’s cut was a “vicious” head injury, claiming that Angelina and Brad were battling over the accident. However, insiders told Gossip Cop that the story about Vivienne also was not true.

The tale about Shiloh’s accident follows a report last year that one of Jolie’s nannies was writing a tell-all about the kids, including “tomboy” Shiloh, as the Inquisitr reported. However, that nanny tell-all tale was debunked. As for the references to Shiloh as a “tomboy,” they stem from Angelina’s past comments about her daughter, including that she prefers to wear boys’ clothes, “wants to be a boy,” and “thinks she is one of the brothers.”

As for how many nannies it takes to raise six children, Jolie and Pitt reportedly used to have a team of six nannies, one for each kid, according to the Mirror. Angelina also reportedly uses tutors to help educate the youngsters. Prior to the divorce, Brad admitted that it could be chaotic in their home with so many active kids.