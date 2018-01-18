Robert Pattinson 2018: Kristen Stewart’s Ex Reportedly ‘Rejected’ By Emma Watson, Now ‘Pursuing’ Margot Robbie

Many fans were shocked when it was confirmed that Robert Pattinson had ended his romance with FKA Twigs after several years of dating. Even though there were rumors claiming that the former couple broke up due to irreconcilable differences, neither of the stars revealed the main reason behind their split. Now, new reports claim that the former beau of Kristen Stewart is ready to enter a new relationship.

Rumors suggest that Robert Pattinson has started dating again. The former Twilight star was even linked to Katy Perry after they were sighted getting cozy with each other at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood in August 2017. However, Kristen Stewart’s ex-beau and the “Roar” singer have previously clarified that they are just friends.

Earlier this month, In Touch Weekly reported that Robert Pattinson and Emma Watson have gone out together a couple of times already. An unnamed source told the publication that Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend was spotted having secret dinners with the 27-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress in London and Los Angeles. The same tipster even claimed that the two have been constantly texting each other.

“They share the same sense of humor and have so much in common. They’ve always had chemistry, but the timing has never been right — until now.”

Adding fuel to the fire is the appearance of Robert Pattinson and Emma Watson at the 2018 Golden Globes, where they both presented the Best TV Movie or Limited Series award. Unfortunately, rumors suggested that things did not work between the former Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire stars. It was even claimed that the British actress rejected Pattinson after several weeks of dating.

This rumor was then followed by an OK! Magazine report suggesting that Robert Pattinson is now trying to pursue Margot Robbie. The entertainment news outlet claimed that Kristen Stewart’s former leading man has moved back to Los Angeles. It added that the Twilight actor is currently eyeing for a role in the upcoming movie from director Quentin Tarantino.

“Rob is having a ball now that people are finally seeing him in Good Time. It might win him his grittiest film role yet, and his dream co-star Margot.”

An unidentified tipster told the publication that Robert Pattinson wants to get the male lead role so he can work together with Margot Robbie. The insider claimed that Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend has a big crush on the Suicide Squad actress. It was even reported that the 31-year-old English actor had already talked with Quentin Tarantino about the role.

Though these reports could possibly be true, Gossip Cop shared that there are not enough pieces of evidence to prove the claims that Robert Pattinson and director Quentin Tarantino have met to talk about the movie. The publication also stated that the Twilight star was not smitten with Emma Watson.

Robert Pattinson, for his part, has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, avid followers of the Cosmopolis actor should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.