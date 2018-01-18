Kate Middleton, Prince William Furious With Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Stealing Royal Spotlight [Rumors]

Soon after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement and wedding plans, they received a flood of congratulations. But, although Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton joined in wishing Meghan and her beau well, behind the scenes, there are reports of a feud. William and Kate allegedly are furious with Markle and Harry for stealing the royal spotlight — and their rumored feud doesn’t even end there.

Prince Harry, Prince William’s Brotherly Friendship In Public Falls Apart In Private

Yahoo pointed out that when Harry and William are seen together in public, they appear to be friends, as well as brothers. But behind the royal palace walls, Harry and William reportedly are at war, and both William and Kate Middleton allegedly view Meghan Markle as part of the reason for the brothers’ battle.

“They may [look] like the best of pals when they’re pictured out-and-about together but it’s been reported Prince William is actually furious with Prince Harry and his future wife, Meghan Markle.”

When Meghan and Harry shared their wedding plans, royal observers assumed that he would invite William to take on the role of best man. However, as the Inquisitr reported, Prince William has not been asked to play the role of best man. Speculation has soared that Harry could surprise everyone by inviting his bromance buddy former-President Obama to take on that role despite the danger that President Donald Trump could view that as a royal snub.

Prince William Angry With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Over Royal Schedule Clash

William reportedly is upset that Harry has not asked his big brother to be his best man. In addition, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly is furious that Harry scheduled a royal engagement on a day when William plans to visit a hospital. Meghan Markle will go with Harry to the appointment.

The Duke of Cambridge has arrived at @EvelinaLondon, meeting the wonderful and brave children receiving treatment. He’s being shown around by former veterans who found work in the NHS thanks to Step Into Health. pic.twitter.com/QJoEakIri8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 18, 2018

William reportedly believes that as a result of Markle’s presence, Meghan and Harry will steal the royal spotlight from his hospital visit. The visit represents a cause about which William is passionate. An insider quoted by Yahoo described Harry’s brother as “furious” about having two appointments scheduled on the same day because Meghan seems to become the center of attention wherever she goes.

“Prince William knows only too well how much media attention Meghan Markle garners when she steps out and he doesn’t want his cause to be overshadowed by everyone’s new favorite royal couple.”

The source shared that William truly cares about the projects in which he is involved. As a result, he is infuriated that the conflict in the schedule probably means that Meghan will steal his spotlight, according to the insider.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton At War

It might help William to feel better if Kate Middleton joined him. However, Kate is not scheduled to accompany her husband on the hospital visit. That situation has made William even more “frustrated” by the royal schedule clash that will once again give Markle the spotlight and media headlines, explained the insider.

“Inevitably, Meghan will attract all the media attention.”

When Middleton is with William, the crowd typically is larger. Kate’s absence on this occasion is making her royal husband even more upset, according to the source.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have angered Prince William and Kate Middleton with their wedding plans. KGC-178 / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

But it’s not just the upcoming schedule conflict that reportedly is upsetting both William and Middleton. Meghan Markle’s choice of a day on which to tie the knot with Prince Harry has allegedly added fuel to the royal feud.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wedding Date Fuels Feud

Markle and Harry plan to wed on the same day on which Prince William is reportedly scheduled to present the cup at the FA Cup final, explained the insider. In addition, Middleton will have just welcomed her third child into the world.

Kate will be giving birth in April, while Meghan and Harry have planned their wedding for May 19, pointed out the Hollywood Gossip. Markle’s decision to get married so soon after Middleton welcomes her third baby has shocked some royal observers because the wedding will steal the spotlight from Kate’s infant.

However, rumors of a feud involving Meghan and Kate aren’t new. Prior to Markle’s engagement announcement, rumors soared that Middleton was jealous of the way that Meghan had pushed her out of the royal spotlight.

“Now that [Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] are engaged, some people are basically forgetting that Kate’s even pregnant.”

With excitement increasing over Markle’s wedding plans, the publication predicted that Meghan would continue to steal the spotlight from Middleton. The rumors of a royal feud involving Markle and Kate, as well as Harry and his brother, “aren’t going away any time soon.”