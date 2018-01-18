‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood In $100K Debt After Not Paying Child Support

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is reportedly over $100,000 in debt to the government for money in taxes that she still owes. Portwood’s tax troubles have been happening since 2016, and although she currently makes around $25,000 per episode of the MTV reality series, she’s yet to have them taken care of.

According to a January 18 report by Radar Online, Amber Portwood was hit with a $134,000 tax lien back in February of 2016. The clerk of court for Madison County Court in Indiana, where the Teen Mom OG star lives, revealed that the debt has yet to be paid off, despite Amber recently boasting about the money she makes on social media.

In addition to Amber Portwood’s tax lien, the soon-to-be mother of two has also reportedly been getting behind on her child support payments to Gary Shirley, with whom she shares her daughter Leah. During a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Gary and his wife, Kristina, were seen talking about the money that Amber owed in child support, claiming that the reality star owed them nearly $10,000. Later in the episode, Shirley brought up the issue of money with Portwood, who promised to pay her debt to him, claiming that she did have the money to do so.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Amber Portwood’s finances have been a bit of a mess as of late. The MTV personality admitted that her ex-fiance, Matt Baier, had stolen $120,000 from her during their relationship and that she didn’t plan on trying to figure out a way to get that cash back.

In addition to Amber Portwood’s debts, her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, also has an outstanding collections debt of nearly $9,000 against him. Amber and Andrew met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp while Portwood was trying to salvage her relationship with Baier. However, Amber and Matt decided to call it quits, and she began dating Andrew soon after. Just a few months after meeting, the couple announced that they were pregnant and expecting their first child together, a boy, whom they reportedly plan to name James.

Fans can watch more of Amber Portwood’s journey on Teen Mom OG, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.