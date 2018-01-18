Chelsy Davy, Ex-Girlfriend Of Prince Harry Might Be At His Royal Wedding With Meghan Markle [Rumors]

Prince Harry, the fifth in the line to the British throne is marrying American actress Meghan Markle in the next few months, and fans are already anxious as to who would be invited to the Royal wedding. There have been rumors that Barack Obama and his wife Michelle might both get an invite, but that might also offend the current U.S. president Donald Trump. What keeps fans buzzing is that one of the prince’s ex-girlfriends might be there once he ties the knot with the Suits actress.

Recently, a source told Us Weekly that Chelsy Davy, 32, the daughter of Zimbabwean businessman might be invited by Prince Harry once he weds Meghan Markle. It is said that the former couple has been amicable with each other following their break-up in early 2009. They had a five-year relationship that started when the prince was only 21 years old. The Zimbabwean national had also attended royal ceremonies with him.

According to the insider, Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy have remained friends after their split. The latter even congratulated the royal when it was announced that he is betrothed to marry the American actress. It is said that Markle won’t have any issues with Davy being there, and she was even on the initial guest list.

“She congratulated him the minute the engagement news was announced. Meghan would have no problem with her being there and Chelsy was on the preliminary list of friends to invite.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

However, the source added that another ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, English model Cressida Bonas, 28, may not be invited as they never remained pals after they broke up. The former couple was introduced to each other in 2012 by Princess Eugenie of York. In 2014, it was announced that they have parted ways.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started dating in 2016, and their engagement was officially announced by Clarence House and Kensington Palace in November 2017. Their engagement ring made headlines when it was also confirmed that it includes three diamonds. Two of them were taken from his late mother’s (Diana, Princess of Wales) jewelry collection.

Recently, Deadline confirmed that there will be a film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Lifetime network, which will follow the story of their relationship titled Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19, 2018, at the St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.