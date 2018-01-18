‘Little People, Big World’ Son Jacob Roloff Turns 21, Matt Roloff ‘Very Proud’ Of His Youngest Boy

Matt Roloff penned an emotional tribute to his youngest son, Jacob Roloff, as he turned 21 years old on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Little People, Big World fans haven’t seen Jacob on the family-oriented reality series since he left the show three years ago. Because of this, many have branded Jacob as the black sheep of the Roloff family. Despite the rumors and criticisms, however, Matt stated that he’s “very proud” of his youngest son for all he’s achieved.

“Jacob George Roloff is our pride…and [has] always been Amy’s and [my] youngest joy,” the LPBW patriarch wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of his birthday celebration.

“Happy 21st birthday, Jacob…It seems like [your] progress over the past 3 years has been incredible. Amy and I are very proud of our baby J.”

As a child, Jacob Roloff appeared on Little People, Big World together with his older siblings Zach, Jeremy, and Molly. The four kids’ early years at the Roloff Farms were heavily documented on the long-running show on TLC. However, Jacob shocked fans as he suddenly quit the show when he turned 18.

Shortly after, Jacob slammed his family’s show on his blog, calling it “staged” and “fake.” Though the Roloff family members have always insisted that all is well within their family, this is the first time that Matt Roloff is addressing the issues surrounding his youngest boy.

The 56-year-old LPBW star explained that he and Amy encourage their children to speak their minds and create their own paths.

“They all get to be the people they want to be…we are proud of them all,” Matt continued.

In the span of three years since he quit his family’s show, Jacob Roloff has indeed proven that he has a mind of his own. He has also carved his own platform to express himself, through his blog and YouTube Channel. In August last year, the former reality star wrote and published a book entitled “Verbing,” which is a compilation of essays about faith and family. In November, Jacob announced that he’s working on his second book, “Out To See.”

“I wanted this book to be something I might have wanted when I was a kid, growing up surrounded by one way of life with no room to stretch or explore, as it pertains to religion, at least.”

Over the past year, Jacob Roloff has been spotted spending more time with his family. He was present during his sister Molly’s wedding in August, and he also took part in the Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season in October.

Jacob’s 21st birthday celebration last night was also a Little People, Big World reunion. Matt and Amy, who spent the holidays separately, reunited to host their son’s party. They were joined by the rest of the LPBW family members: Zach, Tori, baby Jackson, Jeremy, Audrey, and baby Ember. Jacob’s girlfriend Isabel was also in attendance.

Little People, Big World is slated to air this year, although it is unknown whether last night’s gathering was filmed. If so, then this marks Jacob’s return to the show after three years.