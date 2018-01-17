Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Admit ‘Concerned’ Over’ Co-Star Danny Masterson Rape Allegations, Now At 5

It’s been well over a decade since That ’70s Show wrapped its final season, yet the cast members remain close — some closer than others, seeing as co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are now married.

Despite the tight bond the crew has maintained over the past years, startling allegations brought against Danny Masterson, who played Hyde on the hit show, have surprised the cast. With a fifth allegation of forced rape being made recently against the actor, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have reportedly been prompted to comment regarding the claims and admit they are “concerned” over the allegations.

A source close to the couple shared how Kunis and Kutcher have reacted to the surprising news.

“They are monitoring it all and being friends with Danny they never saw this behavior at all from him. They know a completely different guy from the one that is being alleged to be doing so many horrible things.”

Since accusations were made against the Ranch star, Masterson has been written out of and fired from the Netflix program. The actor commented regarding the allegations about him, blaming the current climate on this outcome, Hollywood Life reports.

“Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

For now, Mila and Ashton, along with the remainder of their pals, are keeping a close watch on the situation, hoping that the allegations are untrue. The source adds “the Danny they know is a nice and respectable guy,” and that they are “floored” by the claims.

These allegations brought against Masterson can be added to the many that have been brought against a number of men in the world of entertainment, beginning with now-disgraced Harvey Weinstein.

In a move of solidarity, it has been reported that women of Hollywood have come together to launch a new group to help tackle sexual assault and its lasting effects.

As the Telegraph notes, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Emma Stone, and Natalie Portman are only a few of the many women who have joined forces to make this support group that seeks to help “less-privileged women” who are the victims of sexual assault. A $13 million legal fund will assist these notable women in doing so.