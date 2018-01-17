Kailyn Lowry Talks Feelings, And People Think She’s Talking About Getting Back With Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry may not speak to Javi Marroquin on a daily basis, but it seems like she’s been keeping up with her ex-husband and his relationship status. This week, the two Teen Mom 2 stars announced that their relationship was over. Javi revealed he was heartbroken over losing Briana as a girlfriend, but she seemed to be okay with the split. Lowry also spoke out about the relationship ending, but now she’s sending the message that perhaps there are feelings involved with the split.

Of course, Kailyn Lowry could probably care less about them splitting up, as she has moved on with her life. She’s currently caring for her son, who was born in the summer. She recently complained that he had hit the four-month sleep regression and that he wasn’t getting much sleep. But Lowry is also the master of the vague tweets, so when she tweeted about feelings, people were confused. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry revealed that feelings may be present there, hinting that she could be talking about Javi Marroquin and his recent split. But the tweet also revealed that the feelings didn’t come from her. Perhaps she’s hinting that Marroquin is trying to get back with her.

Love my babies ???? Tap for details A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:07am PST

“If there are feelings there, they are not mine,” Kailyn tweeted this afternoon.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Marroquin tried to get back together with Kailyn Lowry. The two are legally divorced, so she would just be taking him back as a boyfriend. However, she may have no interest, as she called him controlling and mean. Marroquin fought for Lowry, and when they filmed Marriage Bootcamp, Javi begged her for a second chance. When he presented her with a ring, she presented him with divorce papers. Shortly after they filmed Marriage Bootcamp, Lowry got pregnant and has since been focused on the baby. As her tweet suggests, if there are feelings there, they don’t belong to her. Instead, it could be Javi who is trying to win her back so he can have his wife and kids together again.

Kailyn Lowry doesn’t seem to care that she’s confusing her followers with these kinds of tweets. However, many revealed that they were convinced she was talking about her ex-husband.