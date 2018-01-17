Howard Stern To Induct Bon Jovi Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Bon Jovi’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been a long time coming. Now, the New Jersey-based band has asked a longtime friend to induct them into the iconic Cleveland music hall. Jon Bon Jovi and his Jersey boys will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 by radio shock jock Howard Stern, according to a post on the Stern’s website.

“I am so honored that you asked me. I am thrilled to do it,” Stern told Bon Jovi while on the air.

Bon Jovi first became eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, but they were repeatedly snubbed. In fact, Jon Bon Jovi previously talked about the diss on Stern’s Sirius XM radio show, as reported by NJ Arts. The Bon Jovi frontman alleged that a few key members of the Rock Hall’s voting board made it “their personal mission” to keep his band from being inducted. Bon Jovi told Stern that he had a falling out with a Rock Hall boss and that he called him “a few choice words.”

“And I’m never shy, when I see him, to call him a few more choice words,” Jon told Howard. “And there’s other guys on that thing that have made it their personal mission to f**k with me.”

Jon went on to explain that his band had all of the criteria required for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors, but that “these two f**kers in the room” just wouldn’t vote for his band’s inclusion. But clearly that has changed, and now Howard Stern is along for the Rock Hall ride.

Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi at this year's #RockHall2018 ceremony https://t.co/PqrwYC9Ifj pic.twitter.com/FBPnUtAN8m — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 17, 2018

The announcement about Howard Stern’s role in Bon Jovi’s induction came hours after Jon Bon Jovi appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show, where he talked about the band’s long-awaited honor.

“We had been looked over a couple times, and it’s really an honor to consider you being in the same building as the greatest of the greats, whether it’s Elvis or the Beatles or the Stones,” Bon Jovi told Colbert. “Just the idea that the music that you made has been known to generations of people makes you feel good.”

Bon Jovi’s Rock and Roll hall of fame induction will include the band’s reunion with former guitarist Richie Sambora. Sambora famously ghosted the band in 2013. In addition, longtime Bon Jovi bassist Hugh McDonald, who was initially left off the inductee list, will also join the band onstage at the ceremony, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

In addition to Bon Jovi, the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class will include Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and the Cars. The 33rd annual induction ceremony will take place April 14 and will be broadcast on HBO at a later date.