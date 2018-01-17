‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Donna Comforts Heartbroken Bill, But He Can’t Forget Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Jennifer Gareis is back as Donna Logan and this isn’t just a drive-by appearance. Jennifer said she’d be sticking around a while and this begs the question of her possible target for romance since there’s no way a Logan sister comes to town and doesn’t hook up with a handsome man. This time around, the latest Bold spoilers tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) might be Donna’s potential love interest but can anything tempt him from his daughter-in-law?

Donna Back For Bridge Wedding, Stays For Love?

B&B spoilers for Wednesday, January 17, reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) share their happy news with the family today. Brooke shows off her bling, and the pair announces that Bill signed a quickie annulment so that they can get hitched ASAP. That sets the stage for Donna’s return for the wedding, but will she take an interest in her big sister’s recent cast-off ex-husband Dollar Bill? It could be, and Bill might be interested in a distraction.

Bill goes to see Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) today and finds her a wreck. Steffy wants Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) back more than anything and doesn’t have a moment to spare for Bill. She may cry on his shoulder, but Steffy doesn’t want Bill. Instead, she begins scheming on how she can win Liam back. Bold spoilers and rumors hint that Steffy may fake a miscarriage to try and trick Liam into coming home to her. Bill wants happiness for Steffy so he will try and let her go.

Bill Tried To Romance Donna Before

If you look back at your Bold and Beautiful spoilers history, you’ll know that when Donna was hitched to Eric Forrester (John McCook), Bill tried to seduce her. Donna didn’t fall for it and stuck with her husband. But now, Donna is single, and Bill is a catch even though his recent behavior leaves something to be desired. Lest we forget, Bill almost blew up Liam and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and then slept with his daughter-in-law. But memories are short on soaps, so Donna and Bill might try again.

Although Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) is pushing Bill to consider that he could have a future with Steffy, for now, Bill is trying to respect Steffy’s wishes and best interests. Testing the romantic waters with Donna could be a way for Bill to try and push Steffy out of his mind since that’s what she says she wants. Donna might not like being used this way, but then again, if she’s desperate for romance, maybe she won’t care. It’s not like Donna minds taking up with Brooke’s sloppy seconds!

Can Bill Forget Steffy’s Fire?

B&B spoilers direct from Jennifer Gareis on social media predict that Donna is looking for love in LA. Gareis tweeted a pic of herself backstage at the CBS soap (see above) and tagged it “Look who is back” and added “which storyline is the best for me?” then quipped “which guy?” and asked fans for suggestions. Fans replied back saying she should get back with ex-husband Eric, Justin, Carter, or Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher). One even said Liam since everyone’s been with him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that even if Bill amuses himself with Donna to try and get Steffy out of his heart, it won’t work. Once Liam and Steffy’s annulment is official, and with Bill also single, he might not be able to resist the lure of his ex-daughter in law. Tons of B&B fans can’t wait to see Bill and Steffy as a couple and have gotten the hashtag #StillRising trending on Twitter. If Bill runs back to Steffy, Donna might be left with a broken heart if the Bold spoilers play out this way.

Should all the Logan sisters avoid Bill since he’s broken two out of three of their hearts? Catch up on the latest B&B scoop on Sheila wrecking the Bridge wedding, Rick and Thorne airing the family’s dirty laundry, and whether Hope is Liam’s past or future. Watch CBS every day for the newest Bold episodes and check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.