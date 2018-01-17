‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 124-125 Spoilers: Vegeta & Goku Vs Jiren, Frieza & Android 17 Vs Toppo Up Next!

With only seven minutes left in the Tournament of Power, the battle between Universe 7 and Universe 11 continues to get intense. Despite being outnumbered, Jiren, Toppo, and Dyspo seem to have no problem dealing with Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Son Gohan, and Android 17. The newest Dragon Ball Super spoilers revealed the upcoming matchups in the tournament and the elimination of one fighter from both universes.

In the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta and Son Goku showed Jiren what Universe 7 Saiyans are capable of. Vegeta achieved a power beyond the Super Saiyan Blue state while Son Goku used SSJ Blue plus Kaioken. They somehow managed to push Jiren into the corner, making some people believe that Universe 7 can finally defeat the mortal stronger than a God of Destruction.

In the spoiler posted by Ken Xyro for the upcoming episodes of Dragon Ball Super, Son Goku and Vegeta will continue their fierce attack against Jiren. Unfortunately, the enemy proved to be too much to handle for the Universe 7 Saiyans. Son Goku and Vegeta receive a severe counter blow from the Pride Trooper, putting Universe 7 in a huge dilemma.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 125 will mainly focus on Toppo, who surprisingly got the title of a God of Destruction. Until now, there has been a debate among fans why the Pride Trooper leader was referred to as a God of Destruction. Something bad might have happened to Belmod that led to the promotion of Toppo.

DBS Episode 124+125 SPOILERS for the Instagram homies. Whatever the case with Gohan is… personally, I'm just happy to know that 17 is still in the game 😛 pic.twitter.com/UdUAraTeWr — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) January 17, 2018

Also in the episode, Frieza and Android 17 will be dealing with God of Destruction Toppo. When the final battle between Universe 7 and Universe 11 started, the matchups were Son Goku and Vegeta versus Jiren, Son Gohan and Android 17 versus Toppo, and Frieza versus Dyspo. The preview for Dragon Ball Super Episode 124 showed Son Gohan will be teaming up Frieza against Dyspo.

The episode entitled “Fierce Overwhelming Assault! Gohan’s Final Stand” is clearly hinting the possibility that Son Gohan will be next casualty from Universe 7. However, with the latest DBS spoilers, it seems like his sacrifice won’t be wasted as he will manage to take a Universe 11 fighter with him in the spectator seat.

