Amidst Revlon Controversy Gal Gadot Has Israeli Cinema Named After Her

After having landed the lucrative role of being the official Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon, a city located in northern Israel has now announced that it will be naming a brand new cinema after the Wonder Woman actress. Gal Gadot has recently become a household name in Hollywood mostly thanks to her break out role as a DC Comics superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the highly successful standalone film Wonder Woman.

Amidst the various boycott of foreign films and the uneasy tension in the Middle East, the town of Upper Nazareth in northern Israel announced on Tuesday that it’s officially naming its brand new cinema after the Israeli-born actress. The cinema, which will be named “Gal Cinema,” is located in the city of Nazareth Illit. The cinema is scheduled to open this week with the Eran Riklis-directed movie Shelter being the first film to be screened.

In a statement to AFP, a municipal spokeswoman explained that it was their honor to name the cinema after Gal Gadot seeing as that the actress has brought nothing but honor to their country. The decision was also meant to impart an inspiring message to the youth in Israel, a message that showcases Gadot as a shining “example of success” and that dreams can come true.

The 32-year-old actress started her path towards stardom at an early age. Gadot won the Miss Israeli beauty pageant when she was just 18-years-old in 2004. Israel practices the mandatory conscription of women into the Israel Defense Forces, which resulted in Gadot serving two years in the military as a combat instructor. Gadot then broke into the Hollywood scene with a supporting role in the 2009 film Fast & Furious. This was then followed by smaller roles in various films including Date Night and Knight and Day. The actress reportedly considered quitting her acting career at one point before she was offered the lead role in Wonder Woman.

Just last week, beauty products and cosmetics giant Revlon announced that it has chosen Gadot to become the face of its upcoming beauty campaign. Landing the prestigious role of being the spokesperson of a major brand is quite a big step for the actress as it will essentially cement her status as one of Hollywood’s elite. The contract will also likely give her a substantially fatter paycheck in future projects moving forward. The actress reportedly only received a measly $300,000 salary for Wonder Woman because of her entry-level status.

Gadot’s role with Revlon has also recently sparked a controversy following the rejection of the cosmetic company’s Changemaker Award by the Muslim author and activist Amani Al-Khatahtbeh. In a recent post on Instagram, Amani explained that she cannot accept the award while Gadot is the brand’s ambassador due to her vocal support of the Israeli Defense Forces’ actions in Palestine.