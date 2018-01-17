Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Take Dating To Next Level As Conscious Uncoupling With Gwyneth Paltrow Ends

Now that the period of conscious uncoupling is behind Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, it looks like the Coldplay singer can finally move on. At the start of the new year, the Oscar-winning actress announced that she is engaged to Brad Falchuk. Right afterward, the Coldplay singer became much more public with his new girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, showing up with her on the beach, in a fancy members-only restaurant and now, at an A-lister event in Hollywood.

The formerly married couple made “conscious uncoupling” famous when they decided to apply it in their relationship. It is a concept that has been around since the 1970s, but only became popularized when Hollywood took it on.

On her famous lifestyle website, Goop, Gwyneth invited a specialist to outline what it exactly means.

“For our purposes, conscious uncoupling is the ability to understand that every irritation and argument within a relationship was a signal to look inside ourselves and identify a negative internal object that needed healing,” Dr. Habib Sadeghi & Dr. Sherry Sami writes. “Because present events always trigger pain from a past event, it’s never the current situation that needs the real fixing. It’s just the echo of an older emotional injury. If we can remain conscious of this during our uncoupling, we will understand it’s how we relate to ourselves internally as we go through an experience that’s the real issue, not what’s actually happening.”

Now that Gwyneth is soon to be married, it looks like Chris Martin also gets free reins on showcasing his relationship. In the past few days, not only as Dakota and Chris been seen out dining and walking on the beach together, but they also attended an event celebrating the launch of Stella McCartney’s autumn 2018 collection.

“Dakota and Chris were super affectionate with each other,” an onlooker told Us Weekly. “She was whispering in his ear, rubbing his back and was super smiley. She seemed happy to be there with him.”

The Coldplay singer did not hold back on the PDA as he “kissed the back of her head ” while they were celebrating their love on the dance floor.

Dakota Johnson has expressed several times that she is emotionally out there and that trait of hers reflects in her work and relationships.

While shooting Fifty Shades, she said that she learned she could “expose my heart and my emotions” but also “protect” herself when the time came.

“I can still be vulnerable and strong,” she said to Allure. “It’s a constant ebb and flow and a battle and trying to figure out how to have those things coexist within me. That’s what I’m grateful for.”

The first time that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were seen together was in Israel attending a concert together.