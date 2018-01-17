‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Calls It Quits After Social Media Backlash

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is not happy after a recent social media feud with Gary Shirley. Portwood took to her Twitter account this week to reveal that she was unhappy with the comments that Gary and his wife, Kristina, were making about her on the latest episode of the MTV series, and things spiraled out of control.

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley then went back and forth about money, her parenting, and many other topics. The Teen Mom OG star even went as far as to call out Gary’s wife, Kristina, for cheating on her former husband, breaking up their family, and wanting the fame that the MTV cameras brought to her. In addition to her harsh words with Shirley, Portwood was also called out by co-star Farrah Abraham, who claimed that Amber planned her current pregnancy to get the alleged baby bonus the show offers the stars for pregnancies.

Now it seems that Amber Portwood needs a break. The Teen Mom OG star announced on Tuesday night via her Twitter account that she has decided to walk away from social media, at least for the present time. Amber says that the break is “long needed” and that she is ready to focus her time on “positive energy and low stress” to benefit both her and her unborn baby. Amber will seemingly take time away from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. However, some fans are betting that she’ll be back on the sites very soon.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Amber Portwood is pregnant with her second child, the first with her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Portwood has revealed that she is happier than she’s ever been and credits Andrew for helping her pick up the pieces of her life, as well as getting her to realize that there is so much to live for. Amber and Andrew announced their pregnancy in late 2017 after only a few months of dating. The pair later confirmed that they were set to welcome a baby boy, whose name will be James.

Fans can watch more of Amber Portwood’s journey and get updates on her life on Teen Mom OG, which is currently airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.