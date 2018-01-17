Kate Middleton Addresses Media Rumors Saying ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read’

It’s likely a welcome change for Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William to have the spotlight partially taken from them, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement and spring wedding. Kate has been front and center as the most beloved and observed royal for years now, and has clearly become more than used to the fabrications mixed in with fact that are often written about her and her family.

Now pregnant with her third child, it seems Middleton has come a long way since she was the shy newcomer to the royal family. Not afraid to speak her mind in the most tactful of ways, Duchess Kate recently made it clear in a statement that words read about her cannot always be believed.

As People relays, the duchess was making an appearance alongside Prince William at a charity which assists the homeless and those struggling with addictions. The royal couple were offered cakes that had been baked by members of the charity and also enjoyed tea.

Kim Gardener, a former addict, spoke to Middleton about the selections, stating “We put almond milk on the table because we had read that she had it.”

As a small example of fictitious details that have been relayed about Kate’s likes and dislikes, Middleton corrected members, stating “Don’t believe everything you read — I don’t even like almond milk.”

Kate and William, however, were very appreciative of all the efforts put into the event by the members and praised the charity organizers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are one busy couple as of late. With two active little ones and another on the way, Kate and William, who are reportedly quite hands-on parents, are kept on their toes. The pair also ensure to make appearances at numerous events monthly and do their part to act as advocates for their Head Together Campaign.

The campaign is one which Prince Harry also helped to spearhead and will likely recruit Meghan Markle to take action on, seeing as his fiancee is also a known humanitarian. As noted, Prince Harry and the Suits star have been the predominant couple in the spotlight as of late, yet new reports indicate that, despite the star status of the two, the quieter Duke and Duchess have a massive net worth in comparison to Harry and Meghan.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As the Daily Star notes, despite comparisons being drawn between Markle and Middleton, there is no comparison between the women’s net worth, as Kate’s “dwarfs Markle’s.”