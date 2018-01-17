Scheana Marie Is Excited To See What The Future Holds For Her And Ex-Boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta broke up five months ago but despite their split, the Vanderpump Rules star is excited to see what their future holds.

In a new interview, Scheana Marie opened up about her recent move to Las Vegas, where she’s starring in Sex Tips for a Straight Woman from a Gay Man, saying that the relocation was nice.

“It was nice to come here and have a fresh start — new year, new job, and some new friends. It was nice to get away and start over,” Scheana Marie explained to Life & Style magazine on January 16.

According to Scheana Marie, she’s single right now but still has “so much love” for her former boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, who joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules last year for Season 6.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for us,” she told the magazine.

Scheana Marie dated Robert Parks-Valletta for about six months after splitting from husband Mike Shay following two years of marriage in November 2016. As fans well know, Scheana Marie has been criticized for moving on from her marriage to quickly for the past several months. However, as has been seen on the show, she never seemed to care what anyone thought and frequently gushed over her boyfriend, his lifestyle, and his home in Beverly Hills.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Scheana Marie has made it clear for the past several months since her split from Robert Parks-Valletta that she and the actor’s relationship is far from over. While she recently admitted to Jen Bush on Vanderpump Rules that he may have accidentally kissed a woman he used to date while they were together, she has committed herself to staying in his life. In fact, during an interview with Page Six last month, she spoke about her and Parks-Valletta’s grandkids and said they would honeymoon in Bora Bora.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Stassi Schroeder, Robert Parks-Valletta, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.