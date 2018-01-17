Carrie Underwood Gushes Over Husband Mike Fisher In Sweet Message

Carrie Underwood is gushing over her husband after the retired athlete showed his support for his wife in the sweetest way. Speaking publicly about her husband for the first time since confirming on New Year’s Eve that she’d had 40 to 50 stitches to her face after falling back in November, Carrie told fans that the former Nashville Predators captain was blasting her latest hit as he worked out.

Taking to Twitter to share an insight into her life at home with Mike, who she married back in 2010, Underwood told her more than 8.1 million followers on January 16 that her husband was working out to her track “The Champion” featuring Ludacris with the volume turned all the way up.

“Happening now: the hubby is upstairs working out BLASTING #TheChampion,” Carrie tweeted of the track, which hasn’t moved from the top spot on the U.S. all-genre iTunes chart since she dropped on January 12.

Showing her support for Mike in return, Carrie then added, “Get it, babe!”

Fans clearly appreciated the star giving them an insight into her seven-year marriage to the former NHL player, as the star has been a little more quiet on social media when it comes to her private life ever since she confirmed back in November that she fell on some steps outside her home and broke her wrist.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

She later added in a personal blog post that she had also injured her face during the fall, which also required surgery.

“Now that’s a hubby with some great taste in music! #TheChampion is the absolute best workout song!!” one fan tweeted in response to Underwood’s message about her husband, while another told the star after she shared the titbit on social media, “Awww that’s sweet. It’s so good to workout to. It’s been on repeat since it came out! #obsessed #TheChampion.”

Others then encouraged the mom of one to share a video of Mike hitting the gym while blasting her anthemic hit, though Carrie hasn’t yet posted a clip of her man’s latest workout session.

A number of the star’s other followers also took the opportunity to send their well wishes to the American Idol winner, as she hasn’t publicly addressed her injuries since she confirmed the pretty incredible amount of stitches she required to her face late last year.

“How are you feeling since your accident? Don’t worry about the stitches [you’re] still beautiful,” said one fan in response to Carrie’s tweet, while a second replied, “Hope you’re feeling better.”

But while Underwood hasn’t yet offered an update since she told her official fan club members that her face may potentially look a little different when she steps back into the spotlight, her latest tweet isn’t the first time the seven-time Grammy winner has admitted that her husband is a big fan of “The Champion”.

After it was confirmed last year that Underwood had written the song for the 2018 Super Bowl at the request of NBC executives, she revealed that Mike had heard the track and loved it so much that he wanted to play it for his team in the locker room prior to his retirement.

“My husband loved it. He would listen to it before playoff games. He was like ‘I want everyone to hear it!’ and I had to tell him, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t play it in the locker room. I’m sorry,'” Carrie told Variety of Mike’s reaction to “The Champion”. “But that was a good indicator that we were on the right track.”

“The Champion” is still riding high on iTunes, as the track still at the top spot five days after Underwood and Ludacris officially release it.