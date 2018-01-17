Prince Charles’ Unauthorized Biography To Tell Explosive Untold Stories Of Royal Household Misconduct

Prince Charles is turning 70 in November, but before that, he must deal with a new expose that may possibly hurt his image. This is because Tom Bower, the journalist who also published a book that famously bared Simon Cowell’s affair with Dannii Minogue, is releasing an unauthorized biography of the Prince of Wales.

The investigative journalist and author stated that his new biography will reveal about Prince Charles’ “desperate bid to rehabilitate himself” following the death of his ex-wife, Princess Diana. Bower also claimed that his stories were backed by testimonies from over 120 Clarence House staff and people who were inside the royal residence.

What makes the upcoming biography, Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles, more interesting and controversial is the fact that it also promised to divulge “a royal household rife with intrigue and misconduct.”

“There are a lot of revelations. I was amazed how much new material there was. It’s got a lot of very, very new, untold information,” the Mirror quoted Bower as saying.

Further, Tom Bower will discuss possible reasons why Prince Charles did not become popular despite his hard work and accomplishments as a member of the royal family. The book will also touch on the prince’s worries as to what will happen to the monarchy and Commonwealth once he takes over the throne and becomes the king of U.K.

“Fortunate not to have been destroyed by the various scandals, my story about Charles is a thriller which both his admirers and critics will find unremittingly revealing,” Bower added.

'Explosive' biography of Prince Charles 'packed full of intrigue' says authorhttps://t.co/FSTVIfuohX pic.twitter.com/YSOKRseoax — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 16, 2018

The Bookseller reported that the book is hitting the stores on March 22. The date of release has been set at eight months ahead of the Prince of Wales’ birthday.

William Collins will serve as the book’s publisher. He said that Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles will analyze and reveal Prince Charles’ real character that no one has ever seen — until now.

'Explosive' biography of Prince Charles will cover his politics, attitude towards his family and how he sought to “rehabilitate” his image after Diana’s death. Until now all books about him have been reverential. This treats him as a story, not glorified???? https://t.co/xdGAQmNjSW pic.twitter.com/JkQnphlBeB — Royally_Petite (@RoyallyPetite) January 16, 2018

Now, in response to the upcoming release of Prince Charles’ biography, the royals stated that they are very skeptical over the claim that it will feature interviews of 120 people who had worked with the heir to the throne. A royal insider added that nobody believes Tom Bower had actually spoken to more than a hundred people from the royal residence.

In any case, Tom Bower’s other controversial unauthorized biographies include Tony Blair: The Tragedy of Power, Maxwell: The Outsider, The Paymaster: Geoffrey Robinson, Maxwell and New Labour, and Broken Dreams: Vanity, Greed and the Souring of British Football.