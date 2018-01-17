Katy Perry Speaks Out About Plastic Surgery Rumors

Katy Perry is speaking out regarding rampant rumors she’s had plastic surgery. The star – who will be appearing alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as coach on the upcoming American Idol reboot in March – opened up about going under the knife and revealed the truth about the speculation she’s altered her appearance.

Katy denied ever having plastic surgery while speaking to Refinery29 in a new interview, but while she noted that she hasn’t had any full on procedures, she did confirm that she’s experimented with fillers under her eyes.

“I haven’t had any,” Perry told the site when asked about all the plastic surgery rumors that seem to be constantly swirling around her, before she then opened up about her decision to get fillers under her eyes to combat hollowing and prominent dark circles.

“I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing,” Katy confirmed, adding that she’d recommend the cosmetic procedure to anyone who struggles with the appearance of dark circles around the eye area.

But while many have speculated that the star may have had breast enlargement surgery, she vehemently denied those allegations in the new interview, but admitted that she actually doesn’t put too much stock in whether people think she has or hasn’t been under the knife.

“All of my assets are real,” she told the outlet of her body, seemingly referring to her chest in particular. “People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn’t really matter.”

Katy then confirmed that although she may not have had any herself she’s not against plastic surgery, adding that she thinks society is now “getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations.”

“Always be your authentic self — but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it’s like ‘Go ahead!'” Perry said of where she stands on other people having cosmetic procedures. “Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl.”

Katy’s denial that she’s ever had plastic surgery to alter her “assets” comes after years of allegations that she’s been under the knife after shooting to fame back in 2008 with the single “I Kissed A Girl.”

In March 2017, Express even spoke to a plastic surgeon regarding Perry’s appearance, who claimed that they believed the “Swish Swish” singer had supposedly had facial procedures including Botox and other fillers.

However, she previously denied the rumors of altering her appearance in an interview back in 2014.

Speaking to GQ magazine in 2014, Perry stated that her message of female empowerment which shines through in her music was coming from her being all natural.

“I never had any plastic surgery. Not a nose, not a chin, not a cheek, not a t*t,” Katy hit back at the allegations suggesting she’d had cosmetic procedures three years ago. “So my messages of self-empowerment are truly coming from an au natural product.”

American Idol, with Katy, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan on the judging panel, is set return to screens on ABC for the very first time on March 11.