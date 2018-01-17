‘Big Brother’ Stars React To Plush House Designed For Celebrity Edition

Big Brother is rolling out the red carpet—and maybe some gold—for its upcoming celebrity edition. CBS has finally unveiled the first photos from the Celebrity Big Brother house, and diehard fans of the franchise are already talking about its sleek design and view of the Los Angeles skyline. Big Brother Network posted early photos from the Celebrity Big Brother house, which shows a gold entryway, a sophisticated kitchen designed with “dark woods and a golden finish,” a mint colored bedroom, and glam lights galore.

CBS’s Studio 18 has been totally revamped for the upcoming Big Brother: Celebrity Edition and longtime host Julie Chen has described the theme as “high-end glamour for our first ever celebrity cast.” In addition to the luxury house design, there are other perks for the still-unnamed celebrity cast. For the first time in the history of the CBS reality show, houseguests on the U.S. version of Big Brother will each get their own bed.

The Hollywood glam theme is a far cry from last season’s Big Brother house, which featured loud bedding with prints of champagne bottles and money on it, a bright red kitchen island, and a room with a wall made out of apples.

Not surprisingly, the upscale design of the Celebrity Big Brother house has already prompted a big reaction from past stars of the CBS reality show. When one fan tweeted that Big Brother 19 final two Paul Abrahamian and Josh Martinez deserved this fancy house design more than any celebrity houseguest who is coming on the show, Martinez tweeted: “Agree.”

In addition, Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel posted a photo of the mint green bedroom and wrote: “Prettiest BB room ever.”

And Big Brother 19’s Ramses Soto couldn’t contain his jealousy, responding to Franzel’s tweet with: “I know right? I’m so jelly!”

Ramses also captioned a photo of the Celebrity Big Brother house with: “Ugh I’m in love already! Why couldn’t this be our season’s theme?”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Of course, Big Brother 8 winner Evel Dick Donato had his own take on the Big Brother house design for the celebrity-themed season. Donato wrote that for a Big Brother U.S. house it looks good, but compared to a Big Brother UK or Canada house, not so much. You can see some of the tweets from the Big Brother alums below.

For a BBUS house it looks good. Compared to BBUK or BBCAN, meh https://t.co/ZcBI6DHmY2 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) January 17, 2018

You must be new to my twitter

The last 3 seasons of BBCAN, the house has been fantastic! Puts the BBUS houses to shame https://t.co/S6W26FTZ5g — EvelDick (@EvelDick) January 17, 2018

The Big Brother house reveal is always a highlight for superfans of the CBS reality show. In addition to last season’s money and greed theme, past Big Brother house designs have included a vacation/travel theme, an “urban tree house” and an Alice in Wonderland theme.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition premieres Wed. Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The 13-episode season will run for three weeks, ending on Sunday, February 24.