Josh And Anna Duggar’s Daughter Says She Misses Jana Duggar In Video That Makes Fans ‘Sad’

Josh and Anna Duggar’s youngest daughter, 2-year-old Meredith, has clearly forged a special bond with her Aunt Jana. The tot recently tugged at the heartstrings of Duggar fans by expressing her sadness that Jana isn’t currently around to spend time with her.

On Tuesday, the Duggars shared a video of Meredith on their family Facebook page. The short clip was filmed by Anna Duggar, who can be heard asking Meredith questions about Jana. As noted by the family member who shared the video, Meredith pronounces her aunt’s name as “Gena.”

“Do you miss Jana?” Anna Duggar asks her daughter, who is sitting on the bottom step of a staircase.

“She’s far away,” Meredith responds. “I can’t hear her… Jana, where are you?”

Meredith seems to think that Anna is talking to Jana on the phone; she gets up and approaches her mother while looking at the device in her hand. Anna has to tell her daughter that she’s just using the phone to film a video for Jana, and Meredith asks where her aunt is again before sitting back down on the steps.

Duggar fans found the video both sweet and heartbreaking.

“Awwww How sweet is Meredith missing her Auntie Jana! Makes you happy and sad all at once!” read one comment on the Duggars’ Facebook page.

“She is so sweet that made me cry,” another fan remarked.

Other fans begged Anna to put a smile on Meredith’s melancholy face by getting in touch with her sister-in-law and letting the little girl speak to her.

“Awww quick FaceTime Jana because this baby looks too sad!”

Meredith hasn’t been able to spend time with Jana recently because her aunt recently flew to Australia for a meet and greet. Jana was the oldest of the Duggar children to attend the event, where the Counting On stars spoke about their religious beliefs. As reported by the Hollywood Gossip, family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar got the crowd to laugh by cracking a joke about how Jana is still single at age 28.

Many Duggar fans believe that Jana is unmarried because she feels an obligation to help her parents and siblings take care of their kids, and they fear that the Counting On star is being taken advantage of. As reported by Radar Online, there was speculation that Jana was being “forced” to help take care of Meredith while her brother Josh was in rehab. In 2015, Josh admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and suffering from sex addiction. Due to his decision to check himself into a faith-based treatment center, Meredith saw very little of her father during her first year of life.

Jana’s willingness to do housework for her parents has earned her the nickname “Cinderella Duggar.” She’s also been described as a “volunteer nanny” who was expected to help Anna out with Meredith “from day one.” Some critics find it sad that the oldest Duggar daughter still lives at home with her parents and spends a lot of her time being an unpaid babysitter, but her family members consider her a godsend. In the wake of Josh Duggar’s cheating scandal, Anna admitted that she was glad that Jana was still single. This is because Anna moved into Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s house while her husband was in rehab, and Jana was always around for her to talk to.

“Selfishly, for right now, I’m so thankful that I’ve had her as just a shoulder to cry on, someone to just laugh with, cry with, pray with,” Anna said of Jana, as reported by the International Business Times.

The home that Josh and Anna Duggar are currently residing in isn’t too far from Jim Bob and Michelle’s abode, so this means that Anna will be able to take advantage of Jana’s friendship and her free babysitting services as long as the Duggar daughter resides there.