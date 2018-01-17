Kim DePaola Admits ‘RHONJ’ Producers Don’t Want Her As A Housewife

A preview for the upcoming The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 8 reunion show, part 1 of which airs on Wednesday night, shows that viewers will see Kim DePaola join Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub on the set. Not surprisingly, the preview shows that viewers will see Kim D. get into a very heated argument with Teresa, with whom she feuded with during the season after she implied that Teresa was not being faithful to her incarcerated husband, Joe Giudice. Yet according to Kim D., while the show’s producers are willing to show her throughout the seasons and bring her out for the reunions, they won’t feature her as a starring housewife because they don’t think she fits the role.

On Tuesday, Kim posted a photo to her Instagram page telling her fans to join her in talking about the reunion show live as it airs via an app. A fan left a comment asking Kim if she thinks she’ll be on the show next season as a regular cast member. Kim admitted that she doesn’t think so because the producers don’t think that she “fit the housewife description.”

“pkaycraig: Do you think you will be on rhonj as a regular next season” “kimdposche: @pkaycraig I don’t think so, they don’t think I fit the housewife description”

Kim also left a comment that criticized her friend-turned-enemy Teresa. Kim said that she, like so many viewers, want to know how Teresa still manages to have such a lavish lifestyle despite her bankruptcy and other issues.

“pariskitty32: @kimdposche I do not understand with Teresa’s bankruptcy etc etc how she affords such a lavish lifestyle more than ever??” “kimdposche: @pariskitty32 That is a question we are all asking!!!!”

Earlier this season, Kim DePaola suggested that Teresa Giudice was being unfaithful to her incarcerated husband. When Teresa got wind of what Kim D. said, she vehemently denied it and lashed out at Kim D. for suggesting such a thing. Teresa also questioned Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania on why they were continuing to be friends with Kim D. when they were supposed to be loyal to her. Melissa Gorga, in support of Teresa, also lashed out at Kim D. and criticized Siggy and Dolores for continuing to be friends with her despite what she said about Teresa.

A preview for the reunion show shows Teresa making her own shocking allegation against Kim D. Surprisingly, Teresa claims that Kim D. is involved in prostitution.

“Guess what, let’s bring out Kim D.” says host Andy Cohen.

“This isn’t going to go well,” comments Dolores.

“You want to take jabs at my marriage! I’ll take f**king jabs at you!” Teresa yells at Kim D.

The preview then cuts to Andy asking Teresa if Kim D.’s a madam.

“What are you alleging? That’s she’s a madam?” Andy asks.

“Yes, she’s a madam,” Teresa replies.

As Dolores’ mouth opens in shock, Kim D. yells that Teresa’s a “stupid b**ch.”

A few days ago, Kim D. posted another clip from the upcoming reunion show and announced that she’ll be on both parts of the two-part reunion show. This clip shows more of the moment when Andy brings Kim D. out to the reunion show set. It shows Andy, asking announcing Kim D.’s presence, warning Teresa to not get up out of the couch. Teresa promises that she won’t. She then makes a jab at Kim D.

“I thought that this was The Real Housewives of New Jersey, not Tales from the Crypt,” Teresa says.

“You mess with me b**ch and you’ll go right back to jail. Clink clink!” Kim D. yells back at Teresa.

Teresa then gets up from her seat as the other housewives, in particular Siggy and Dolores, frantically try to diffuse the situation.

It wasn’t that long ago that Teresa Giudice and Kim DePaola were good friends. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim D. even visited Teresa in her home shortly after she was released from prison at the end of 2016.