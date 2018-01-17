WWE News: Current ‘SmackDown Live’ Tag Team Champion Jey Uso Reportedly Arrested For DUI

There is no doubt the tag team division on SmackDown Live has been red-hot. In 2017, the major feud coming out of the division was between the New Day and The Usos. As Jimmy and Jey made their move to a more sinister team, their foes, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E, all stayed on the course of being fan-favorites, and even changed their food of choice from cereal to pancakes.

Despite the Usos gaining so much momentum throughout their time on SmackDown Live, it may be abruptly derailed. According to a report via Wrestling Rumors, Jey Uso was arrested this past weekend and charged with a DUI, following a WWE Live event in Hidalgo, TX. Jey was reportedly held on a Personal Recognizance Bond for $500, and released the same day.

Throughout 2017, the two teams battled in amazing matches and were even considered WWE’s best tag team feud in quite a while. Following the revival of the brand split in the summer of 2016, the makeshift team of Heath Slater and Rhyno would defeat the Usos in the tournament finals to become the inaugural SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions. The Wyatt Family would then win their first tag team championship since being on the main roster, with the addition of Randy Orton being a part of the group.

The American Alpha tag team of Jason Jordan and Chad Gable would dethrone the Wyatt Family on the final SmackDown Live episode of 2016. While the title win was very celebratory, WWE would poorly book the team, even throwing them in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

The division started to pick up when The Usos defeated American Alpha on the March 21, 2017, episode of SmackDown Live. The New Day would debut and immediately announce their mission to win the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships. They would accomplish this task at Battleground on July 23, 2017.

The two teams would exchange title reigns, with the Usos winning them back at SummerSlam and New regaining them on an episode of SmackDown Live in September of 2017. The Usos would commence their fifth tag team title reign a few weeks later at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, and have been champions since.